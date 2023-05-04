FitFlop taps Adyen to augment its digital consumer journeys

The strategic partnership will enable FitFlop to improve its consumer experience by adopting a streamlined approach to global payments.
With FitFlop’s ambitious global expansion plans, the retailer required a single financial technology partner that could streamline its offering across web, mobile, and in-store activities. Adding to this vision of frictionless checkout experiences, FitFlop also required global reach and the ability to accept key local payment methods as the brand grows internationally.
With its global acquiring capabilities and unified platform, Adyen’s technology supports FitFlop’s digital transformation journey by connecting the dots between sales channels and eliminating friction for shoppers at checkout. Within Adyen’s single platform, FitFlop also receives simplified reconciliation, a high level of data security, and a reduced risk of payment fraud.
Adyen’s officials said they’re very happy to partner with FitFlop to provide seamless online and in-person transactions. With their unified commerce solution, the FitFlop team can access consolidated online and in-store data in real time. These valuable insights enable them to continuously improve the shopper experience and accelerate their international growth.
Also commenting on the partnership, representatives from FitFlop said that as the physical and digital world of retail continues to evolve, they want to ensure an elevated experience for their customers wherever they are purchasing. Through Adyen’s technology, they are able to harness data which is fundamental as they scale their operations and streamline their channels to deliver on their digital ambitions.
