



As per the information detailed in the press release, Adyen and Adobe Commerce’s partnership is set to focus on offering flexible online and offline payment solutions to global enterprise merchants operating on the latter’s platform. The payment collaboration aims to allow Adobe Commerce’s customers to improve and simplify their user payment experiences across channels and global markets.











Adyen – Adobe Commerce collaboration objectives

As part of their partnership, Adyen and Adobe Commerce intend to allow merchants to connect online and offline payments on the former’s unified commerce solution for a complete customer view. This is set to result in improved payment success rates, fraud-blocking features, and the ability for merchants to reward loyal customers. Additionally, enterprise merchants working on Adobe Commerce can utilise Adyen’s checkout, fraud protection, conversion optimisation, and data to provide enhanced customer experiences.



According to Adobe’s officials, Adobe Commerce is currently growing its ecosystem in a bid to support global omnichannel enterprises. By joining forces with Adyen, the company aims to offer flexible and scalable payment solutions so that customers can improve their payment capabilities for their business. Moreover, representatives from Adyen underlined that, nowadays, enterprise merchants are required to connect their data with tailored customer experiences to surpass shopper expectations online and in-store. The strategic collaboration merges Adobe’s capabilities in digital experience, commerce, content, and analytics with Adyen’s global payments and knowledge, thus working towards enabling the expansion of enterprise merchants across the world.



Furthermore, as a financial technology platform, Adyen offers end-to-end payment capabilities, data-driven insights, and financial products in a unified solution. The company is committed to supporting businesses to achieve their objectives faster, while also advancing their growth. Currently, Adyen’s collaborators include Meta, Uber, H&M, eBay, and Microsoft. By working with Adobe Commerce, the company further advances its mission of continuous growth with current and new partners.





Adyen’s past developments



In addition to the current news, Adyen recently entered two other collaborations, including one with Riverty , a Germany-based fintech, and one with Cleeng . The former partnership was set to allow the two companies to launch a 14-day invoice solution in the DACH region, while also addressing merchant needs and improving the overall merchant experience. Also, as part of its alliance with Cleeng, Adyen was set to accelerate the development of subscription payments and retention in the MENA region. The strategic deal was building on Cleeng’s presence in the US and Europe, intending to offer customers and broadcasters in the Middle East and North Africa optimised solutions and payment methods.

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.