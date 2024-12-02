Adyen launches Payout Services to expedite payouts





With the release of the new service, Adyen leverages its direct connection to RTP banking and card schemes as well as its branch and banking licenses to allow its customers to move funds within a single infrastructure. As a result, any payments can be processed up to three days faster than the industry's customary time. The fintech has a global reach across over 190 countries and active local payouts in over 40 of them.

Adyen’s single API offers a solution to businesses that normally would need to manage a diverse network of providers across regions, a complex and time-consuming process. For end users, the platform means getting access to their funds faster. The fintech’s banking infrastructure enables businesses to payout 24/7 in the US, EU, and UK, with no cut-off times or weekend restrictions in these regions.

From a business perspective, this solution can simplify financial operations. By opting for it, businesses can issue global payments through a single API and automate instructions, approvals, and reconciliation, while using one account to manage all payouts.

Payouts via real-time banking and card schemes also carry advantages for the end users. As per the official statement, as shown in the findings of a study conducted by the Boston Consulting Group, 75% of SMBs conveyed the need for same-day settlement or faster. By offering their end users quicker access to their funds, businesses can enhance their experience to a greater extent.

As a fintech platform that caters to the needs of businesses, Adyen provides end-to-end payments capabilities, analytics-driven insights, and financial products in a unified global solution.





Past releases from Adyen

This is not the first launch the financial technology platform announced this year. In March 2023, the fintech released an embedded Click-to-Pay within its interface. This feature made it possible for users of the platform to skip data entry during online checkout and finalise transactions faster.

As it is designed to provide convenience to the end consumer, Click-to-Pay has seen rapid adoption by merchants interested in boosting conversion rates.

What is more, the fintech platform recently updated its authentication solution to include Delegated Authentication, Data-Only, and Trusted Beneficiaries capabilities. As a result, businesses can expand their decision-making capabilities and upturn conversion rates while reducing the occurrence of fraud.