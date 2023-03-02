Adyen embeds Click-to-Pay within its interface

The innovative method of data retrieval removes the burden of manual card entry at the payment stage, ensuring for a faster, seamless, and secure shopping experience. Adyen now enables enrolled shoppers to bypass data entry during online checkout and complete the transaction in just a few clicks, which will simplify the overall payment experience across devices and browsers.
Click-to-pay is one of the latest and many innovations in the online payment methods area, with many companies looking to enhance their shopping and checkout experience, looking to boost conversion rates. Retailers, merchants, and their online shopping platforms face low conversion at online checkout, especially with first-time shoppers, and the adoption of click-to-pay could prove the saving solution in the long term. By embedding this payment option at checkout, Adyen is looking to speed up the process, while also making it less prone to errors for shoppers.
Online fraud and the constant improvement of fraudsters’ methods to steal funds and credit card info from shoppers has put a strain on both end-users and online shopping platforms. Every extra step that the platform takes to improve its checkout security and strengthen its transactions creates more friction and frustration for the end-user, who will abandon its cart, especially if the payment takes too long to process. Adyen aims to simplify the effort by retrieving the shopper’s historically preferred card information on their behalf, which will be made available even when checking out as a guest.
The fintech’s latest click-to-pay adoption is part of its growing portfolio of checkout functionality, continuing its transition towards seamless and more secure online transactions. The click-to-pay method not only improves authorisation and conversion rates, but also positively impacts the overall customer experience. Moreover, it is already supported by major global card schemes, including Visa and Mastercard, which makes it perfect for cross-border shopping.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions