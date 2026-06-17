Adyen has launched Adyen Agentic, a modular API suite enabling enterprises to integrate once and transact across multiple conversational AI commerce platforms.

Netherlands-based Adyen has announced Adyen Agentic, a suite of modular APIs designed to allow enterprise merchants to participate in agentic commerce channels without rebuilding integrations for each new platform. The product addresses a structural challenge emerging in AI-driven commerce: each conversational platform operates on different protocols, requires different product data formats, and has different cart and checkout requirements, making every new channel a separate integration project.

Adyen Agentic is currently in limited availability for enterprise merchants in the US, with global expansion planned. Early ecosystem participants include American Express, Mastercard, Salesforce, and Visa as strategic partners, and ESW, Scheels, Sézane, and SharkNinja as enterprise retailers.

Product architecture

Adyen Agentic is structured across three modular layers:

Agentic Feed distributes real-time product catalogue, pricing, and availability data across conversational commerce environments.

Agentic Cart connects merchants' existing checkout, tax, fulfilment, and order management systems to conversational commerce platforms.

Agentic Payments provides authentication, token portability, merchant of record preservation, and risk management for agent-led transactions across evolving protocols.

The product is built as an open ecosystem layer rather than a closed commerce environment, allowing merchants to retain control over customer relationships, transaction routing, payment flexibility, and business logic regardless of which platforms or protocols ultimately scale. Merchants can work with their existing e-commerce platform, and the infrastructure builds on Adyen's existing tokenisation, authentication, and fraud capabilities.

Protocol compatibility and industry context

Adyen Agentic is compatible with Meta's AI checkout at launch, with further platforms to follow. The product builds on Adyen's existing endorsement of the Universal Commerce Protocol, co-developed by Google and other industry partners, as well as the Agent Payments Protocol and OpenAI's Agentic Commerce Protocol.

The proliferation of competing agentic commerce protocols presents a fragmentation risk for merchants, who face the prospect of maintaining separate integrations across multiple protocol-specific environments. Adyen's single-integration model is positioned as a response to that risk, translating one merchant integration across multiple protocols and platforms as the ecosystem evolves.