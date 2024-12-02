Adyen expands operations in India

This authorisation allows Adyen to manage both domestic and international payments within India. As part of this expansion, Adyen is establishing a technology hub in Bengaluru (Bangalore) and will introduce local payment processing capabilities. These capabilities will enhance the company’s all-in-one payment platform, enabling merchants in India to better manage and optimise transactions using local payment methods.

Officials from Adyen highlighted the potential for businesses to innovate customer experiences in India’s rapidly growing ecommerce sector, which is striving toward a cashless economy. They also noted that the company's goal is to transform digital payments in India with its comprehensive global solution and local processing capabilities. This aims to streamline transactions for merchants, allowing them to focus on growth opportunities in the Indian market. Officials further emphasised Adyen's commitment to supporting merchants’ long-term development as the company increases its presence in the region.

The technology hub in Bengaluru is expected to bring technical expertise closer to merchants and leverage India's tech workforce. This hub will assist in developing and supporting payment products designed to cater to both local and global needs.

Adyen’s platform manages the full payment process, including gateway services, risk management, and acquiring functions. This setup facilitates global expansion for brands while ensuring they meet customer expectations. Adyen’s platform supports various payment methods, including major credit and debit cards such as Visa, Mastercard, and Rupay, as well as local payment options such as UPI.

Other developments from Adyen

In July 2024, Adyen announced a partnership with END. Clothing, aimed at improving both its online and offline payment integration through a unified commerce solution. This collaboration provided END. Clothing with comprehensive customer insights, allowing the retailer to track repeat customers and personalise their shopping experience. Adyen’s technology enabled END. Clothing to view customer data holistically, which was intended to improve engagement and loyalty.

A recent Retail Report by Adyen highlighted a growing demand for personalised customer experiences, with 57% of UK consumers suggesting that retailers should enhance their reward systems. However, only 20% of retailers felt they sufficiently understood their customers to effectively implement such systems. Adyen's data capabilities are expected to help retailers such as END. Clothing to gain a better understanding of customer preferences.

