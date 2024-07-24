Subscribe
END. Clothing partners with Adyen

Wednesday 24 July 2024

Adyen has announced a partnership with END. Clothing, aimed at improving both its online and offline payment integration through a unified commerce solution.

 

This collaboration provides END. Clothing with comprehensive customer insights, allowing the retailer to track repeat customers and personalise their shopping experience. Adyen’s technology enables END. Clothing to view customer data holistically, which is intended to improve engagement and loyalty. 

A recent Retail Report by Adyen highlighted a growing demand for personalised customer experiences, with 57% of UK consumers suggesting that retailers should enhance their reward systems. However, only 20% of retailers feel they sufficiently understand their customers to effectively implement such systems. Adyen's data capabilities are expected to help retailers such as END. Clothing better grasp customer preferences.

 

What has led to this collaboration? 

To support its global expansion, END. Clothing required a payment solution capable of handling various payment methods efficiently, regardless of location. Adyen was selected for its ability to process multiple payment types seamlessly. Representatives from END. Clothing stated that the decision to partner with Adyen was influenced by a previous positive experience with the provider. They also emphasised that Adyen's single platform, which simplifies payment operations and is cost-effective, met the company's needs for international expansion. 

Officials from Adyen UK noted that customer personalisation is crucial for enhancing the shopping experience. They highlighted that Adyen’s financial technology provides valuable payment data, helping END. Clothing anticipate customer needs and build loyalty. Officials also mentioned that Adyen's unified commerce solution would support END. Clothing's global growth, providing a consistent platform for both clothing and customer experiences. 

For more information about Adyen, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


