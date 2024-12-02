Restaurant technology firm Atlas has partnered with global payments provider Adyen to integrate payments functionality directly into its platform.

The collaboration, which supports Atlas’ AtlasPay system, aims to address operational inefficiencies among small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) by consolidating payment processes and backend reporting tools.

Singapore’s F&B market continues to face high levels of competition and business closures. According to government data, over 3,000 F&B companies shut down in 2024, which represents the highest number recorded since 2005. Figures from the Ministry of Law show that an average of 307 establishments closed each month during the year, reflecting sustained challenges around cost pressures, labour shortages, and customer expectations for faster service.

New survey data commissioned by Adyen from YouGov indicates that SMBs spend approximately six hours a week on accounting tasks. While many platforms offer consolidated reporting, nearly half of the respondents continue to use multiple software tools for different business functions, which can lead to complexity and fragmented operations. About 75% of surveyed businesses cited payment reconciliation as a persistent issue.

Operational streamlining and payments integration

As part of the joint offering, AtlasPay, powered by Adyen’s infrastructure, provides restaurant operators with point-of-sale capabilities, simplified reconciliation, and consolidated financial reporting. Representatives from Atlas said the system allows businesses to reduce their reliance on manual processes, which has led to measurable reductions in human error and time spent on administrative work.

The solution also supports the deployment of additional payment terminals without requiring on-site technical support, enabling businesses to scale their in-person operations more efficiently.

Officials from Adyen noted that many F&B businesses operate with small teams and limited resources, often lacking the capacity to manage multiple technology vendors. By embedding payment tools directly into Atlas’ platform, the partnership aims to simplify operational workflows and provide more flexibility to restaurants.

A representative from Atlas added that the company’s understanding of the F&B space shaped the development of AtlasPay, with the goal of easing pressures on lean teams and helping them maintain compliance while improving transaction processes.

