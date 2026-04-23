Colombia-based Addi has secured a USD 150 million structured credit facility led by JP Morgan to scale its BNPL operations.

JP Morgan contributed USD 130 million of the facility, with Fasanara Capital providing the remaining USD 20 million. The capital will be deployed to scale Addi's core BNPL product, which offers point-of-sale financing through rapid digital approval processes. The transaction brings the company's total debt commitments to over USD 680 million, reflecting sustained institutional appetite for consumer credit platforms in Colombia's fintech sector.

Serving an underbanked market

According to the announcement, Addi currently serves over 2.5 million users and works with more than 33.000 merchant partners across Colombia. The company's model focuses on segments where access to traditional credit remains limited, using merchant networks and digital onboarding to deliver short-term financing tied to retail consumption.

For BNPL providers operating in Latin America, structured debt facilities of this kind are central to sustaining loan origination volumes while managing balance sheet exposure. The involvement of global financial institutions in this transaction points to continued institutional confidence in Latin American fintech credit, notwithstanding macroeconomic pressures, and an evolving regulatory landscape across the region.

Beyond instalment lending

Addi indicated that the new facility will also support the development of a wider financial ecosystem, suggesting a strategy that reaches beyond instalment credit into adjacent services. This positions the company alongside other regional fintechs seeking to broaden their product offering as competition for profitable growth intensifies.

The transaction underlines the role that structured debt markets are playing in funding consumer credit expansion across Latin America's emerging fintech sector, where equity-light scaling models increasingly depend on institutional lending partnerships to support portfolio growth.