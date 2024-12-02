ACI Worldwide's SaaS solution augments Kiwibank's real-time services

ACI’s cloud-native payment solution ensures that any service Kiwibank requires is available on a cloud-based platform. The announcement comes as New Zealand’s banking and financial sectors accelerate their transformation to fully digital businesses and prepare for a series of industry changes, according to the press release.

Kiwibank company officials stated that due to rapid technological change, many consumers now expect almost everything to be available instantly and the payments system is no exception. The business benefits of real-time payments are enhanced cash flow management and improved liquidity. This improvement will be especially impactful to small merchants that may be used to waiting days for their settlement, they added.

By utilising ACI’s technology, and cloud partner, Microsoft Azure, Kiwibank will be able to bring new products and services to market, add new payment types, enable cost-efficiency to its existing core infrastructure, and scale to meet customer demands.

