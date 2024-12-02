RedAbierta, the central infrastructure provider in Honduras, will leverage two ACI solutions — ACI Enterprise Payments Platform and ACI Low-Value Real-Time Payments, to build the domestic real-time payments central infrastructure in the Central American country and help financial institutions connect to the new scheme.











Tapping the benefits of digital payments

Expected to go live in Q2 of 2023, the scheme will enable banks and other financial institutions to offer new digital payments services to customers. By launching real-time payments in Honduras, participating financial institutions and payments service providers aim to drive economic growth and promote financial inclusion among large parts of the underbanked population in Honduras.

Officials from RedAbierta stated that their partnership with ACI Worldwide will allow them to strengthen the region’s digital economy by facilitating modernisation and innovation in the payment ecosystem. ACI's experience, technology, and global presence have enabled them to design a modern and robust platform that will offer a range of new digital payment services and allow for regional interoperability in the future.

In a statement, ACI Worldwide’s representatives said that they are happy to announce this alliance and support RedAbierta as a strategic technology partner to ensure the success of the region’s real-time payments strategy. The country now has an incredible opportunity to drive economic growth for consumers with real-time payments. They applaud RedAbierta and participating financial institutions for their decision to embrace innovative technologies, and drive change and transformation of the country’s payments ecosystem.

ACI Worldwide powers 25 domestic and pan-regional real-time schemes across six continents — including nine central infrastructures. According to ACI’s 2022 Prime Time for Real-Time report, South and Central America, which are in the early stages of conversion to electronic payments, are the fastest-growing regions for real-time payments, with a predicted CAGR of over 50% from 2021 until 2026.





