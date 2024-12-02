ACI Worldwide teams with NORBr to help ecommerce businesses drive revenues

Part of the solutions in the purview of the partnership include ACI Secure eCommerce, ACI Omni-Commerce and ACI Fraud Management for Merchants.

NORBr connects merchants with certified payments providers, managing and benchmarking all payment services through a single API, for free. The company offers a no-code routing engine to send transactions to the most relevant payment service providers.️

ACI Secure eCommerce combines a payments gateway offering merchants access to a global payments network, fraud management and full support for compliance with strong customer authentication requirements under PSD2, while ACI Omni-Commerce supports merchant’s in-store, online and mobile needs, offering support for multiple card payment types (credit, debit, prepaid, EMV and contactless), global schemes (Apple Pay and Google Pay) and alternative payment methods (PayPal, Klarna, iDEAL, Alipay etc.)

ACI Fraud Management for Merchants is a real-time, multi-layered fraud management solution to meet the requirements of ecommerce merchants and payment service providers (PSPs)

