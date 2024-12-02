The agreement will see ACI work with CARDNET to provide new digital payments technology and next-generation solutions to CARDNET's customers.

The new infrastructure will enable it to meet growing demand and provide its customers with more sophisticated digital payment services and solutions covering both Japan domestic and international market. ACI's partnership CARDNET is the latest in a series of successes across Asia Pacific for ACI as the company continues its growth in the region.

Representatives from CARDNET stated that the company has taken a leap forward in its digital payments journey and is happy to be part of the drive to modernise its payments architecture and the Japanese payments ecosystem. As Asia's digital payments networks become increasingly interconnected, having the right technology, collaboration, and shared vision will be important to staying ahead and providing high customer convenience.











ACI’s latest efforts in the online payments market

Amdocs has recently partnered with ACI Worldwide to enable subscription merchants to integrate a turn-key solution to reduce time-to-market, improve retention, decrease costs, and simplify subscription management. As per details disclosed in the company press release, the solution includes customer identity management, customer engagement, subscription management, fraud and risk management tools, passive churn solutions and a global payments footprint that enables omni-commerce payments.

Additionally, ACI has expanded its partnership with analytics platform IR to include end-to-end enterprise transaction monitoring.

Part of the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, ACI Payments Monitoring supported by IR Transact gives banks and financial institutions visibility into the health of their systems and status of payments in real-time, covering high-value and low-value real-time payments, as well as card payments.

ACI Worldwide is a player in real-time payments software. Its scalable software solutions enable corporations, fintechs, financial disruptors ,and merchants to process and manage digital payments, power omnicommerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. It combines its global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

CARDNET processes more than 30 billion domestic payment transactions annually and provides card payment switching services to 106 companies nationwide and over 889,000 point of sale terminals to Japan's leading merchants.

For more information about ACI Worldwide, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.