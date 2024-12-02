ACI Worldwide offers PayPal and Venmo mobile payment options

By expanding the mobile payment options available, ACI is aiming to drive digital tax payments for the IRS. More taxpayers are adopting digital payments, including mobile, to pay their taxes and receive refunds. 90% of IRS electronic payments made through ACI are made online or via a mobile browser. Moreover, IRS payments through mobile alone saw an increase of 85% from 2021 to 2022, according to ACI data.

When selecting Venmo, taxpayers receive a QR code to scan using their Venmo app and select their preferred payment method, whether Venmo balance, credit or debit card. With PayPal, people are taken directly to their PayPal login, where they can choose their preferred payment method and complete payments.

Company officials said that electronic filing of tax returns is beneficial for taxpayers as it ensures their payments are sent and received more securely compared to paper-based payments, which require postal mail and are therefore can be intercepted by a fraudster.

