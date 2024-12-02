ACI Worldwide launches Smart Engage

ACI Smart Engage enables merchants worldwide to serve up their inventory of goods and services directly to consumers’ smartphones using location, voice, and image recognition technology.

With ACI Smart Engage, geolocation coupled with scannable media and audio tags within TV, print and radio ads, posters, magazines, catalogues, window displays, and more will enable consumers to instantly purchase items 24/7 with one click while on-the-go. Merchants can integrate the technology through their existing mobile application. Merchants can add ACI Smart Engage to their existing mobile application using the Smart Engage SDK APIs. As consumers spend more time on their mobile phones, it allows merchants to proactively create a connection with consumers to their brand and drive sales using ACI Smart Engage, says the official press release.

ACI Smart Engage is part of ACI Omni-Commerce, a secure omnichannel payment processing platform with flexibility to support merchants’ in-store, online, and mobile needs, and the scalability to power the purchasing experiences that consumers are looking for now and in the future, the official press release concludes.

