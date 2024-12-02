Part of the ACI Enterprise Payments Platform, ACI Payments Monitoring supported by IR Transact gives banks and financial institutions visibility into the health of their systems and status of payments in real-time, covering high-value and low-value real-time payments, as well as card payments.

Commenting on the news, IR’s representatives said that the continuing shift towards cashless payments, the emergence of new payment schemes, and growing customer expectations are all putting pressure on organisations to deliver a seamless payments experience.

Through IR’s partnership with ACI, banks and financial institutions benefit from real-time monitoring that helps them gather actionable insights in a single place. This enables them to continuously optimise their services and resolve issues before they impact customers.

