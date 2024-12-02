ACI Worldwide digitalises GOLDPoint Systems' bill payments

The ACI Speedpay solution serves billers across multiple verticals in the US and its suite of products, including ACI moBills, ACI Virtual Collection Agent and ACI Speedpay: Real-Time Disbursements, will integrate within GOLDPoint’s core platform.

What ACI’s suite of products offers:

ACI Speedpay’s suite of products expands lenders’ bill payment capabilities, enabling them to send and receive money in real time;

ACI moBills offers lenders a timely, seamless bill presentment, notification, and payments experience via the native wallet available on most smartphones, which drives customer engagement and boosts efficiency;

Through ACI Virtual Collection Agent services, lenders have a PCI-compliant solution that allows for complete control of the collections process and instant scaling to respond to clients’ needs.







How will GODPoint’s clients benefit from the partnership

With real-time disbursements, lenders can disburse loan proceeds, issue customer refunds for gap insurance, send overpayments rapidly and provide better customer service with real-time updates at each process step.

Company officials stated that by partnering with ACI Worldwide, they are providing their mutual lender clients with future-proofed and secure solutions. Now, they can compete effectively by quickly going to market with a frictionless, digital payments experience that meets fast-changing consumer preferences.

