ACI Worldwide deploys its solutions on Red Hat OpenShift's platform

The collaboration will open new ways for ACI customers to take advantage of the cloud, allowing for an advanced, cohesive strategy for ACI to support both private and public cloud environments as more customers move to cloud-native solutions.











Facilitating the transition to cloud

Transitioning to cloud-based infrastructure requires careful consideration, as payment systems are increasingly complex. ACI Worldwide provides customers that have been running its mission-critical system a proven transition path to new architectures.

Officials from ACI Worldwide said this latest initiative is just one part of ACI’s cloud strategy, which aims to responsibly guide financial institutions and payment providers on their journey to the cloud and the ongoing shift to cloud-native applications. With this collaboration, ACI is addressing the industry trend of taking different paths and speeds toward cloud modernisation. It means that their customers don't have to choose between their cloud strategy and ACI, and that there are multiple ways to incorporate mission-critical ACI solutions into customers' technical infrastructures.

Also commenting on this partnership, Red Hat’s representatives stated they look forward to collaborating with ACI to leverage Red Hat OpenShift for open hybrid cloud to help deliver mission-critical payment systems for customers globally. At Red Hat, they are committed to supporting partners and customers in financial services in building and running world-class systems, augmenting innovation and time to market, whilst enabling the resiliency and service quality required by next-generation payment systems.

ACI already offers a majority of its solution portfolio for financial institutions on premise, as a cloud deployment in Microsoft Azure and as a managed service. The addition of support for Red Hat OpenShift expands those capabilities for the future.





What does ACI Worldwide do?

ACI Worldwide is a provider of mission-critical, real-time payments software. Their secure and scalable software solutions enable corporations, fintech companies, and financial disruptors to process and manage digital payments, power omni-commerce payments, present and process bill payments, and manage fraud and risk. They combine their global footprint with a local presence to drive the real-time digital transformation of payments and commerce.

