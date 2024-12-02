ACI Worldwide connects national banks to the UAE Instant Payments Platform

The UAE Instant Payments Platform (IPP) will enable instant transfers between bank accounts 24/7/365, with participation mandatory for all financial institutions in the country. The scheme will provide core payments and overlay services such as Request to Pay, built on top of the new instant payment rails. The UAE Central Bank expects to announce the technical details that will underpin the new scheme in the near future.

The UAE Central Bank has been promoting the modernisation of the country's payments infrastructure for several years and it now hopes to accelerate this process by implementing a domestic real-time payments scheme. IPP is part of the country's National Payments Systems Strategy and aims to provide payments services, promote financial inclusion, and increase financial stability in the UAE.

ACI Worldwide company officials said that ACI already has a large footprint in the UAE and is supporting banks in modernising their payments infrastructure. As real-time payments provider, the company knows first-hand that real-time payments drive economic growth and promote financial inclusion, they added.

