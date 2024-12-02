ACI Worldwide, Aegean Airlines extend partnership to boost online fraud management

Aegean Airlines will boost its online fraud management and prevention efforts by leveraging the ACI Secure eCommerce solution, which offers a multi-layered fraud strategy that uses a combination of consortium intelligence, profiling, machine learning, and rules, enabling merchants to separate legitimate customers from fraudsters.

ACI has been a partner to Aegean Airlines since 2014. Since go-live, an average of 97% of all confirmed fraud has been captured. The confirmed fraud rates are now averaging less than 0.06%.

