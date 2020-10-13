|
ACI Worldwide, Entergy Services partner to provide mobile payment options

Tuesday 13 October 2020 14:53 CET | News

US-based electricity provider Entergy Services has chosen ACI Worldwide’s Speedpay solution to launch a new mobile wallet bill payment option.

The solution includes moBills and Pay By Text, enabling the energy company to offer its customer base digital wallet notifications and the ability to make payments via mobile devices. The PCI-compliant ACI offerings enable billers to present bills as well as provide links for consumers to pay their bills and send alerts.

ACI Worldwide offers a complete digital payments package, covering services from bill presentment to payments intermediation services. The company delivers a suite of software solutions on customers’ premises, through the public cloud or through ACI’s private cloud and provides real-time payment, while enabling complete omni-channel capabilities.


