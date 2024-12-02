The Paypers @Money20/20 Europe: Interview with Worldline on the payments industry globally and in Europe

Money20/20 Europe provided us with an opportunity to catch up with industry experts and learn what trends will be impacting payments going forward. As payments is one of the key topics discussed across the industry, we seized the opportunity to approach it with Worldline to discuss key topics:

Worldline`s new identity, the rationale behind the rebranding, and how it will benefit Worldline’s clients in the future.

Over the last years, we`ve seen massive consolidation of the payments industry globally and in Europe in particular, which allowed Worldline to emerge as the largest PSP in the EU. What’s next, in your opinion, in terms of consolidation?

Throughout 2021, Worldline has signed several partnerships with banks in acquiring, with JVs or alliances to jointly grow the local markets. Do you believe this will be the new trend in Europe?

Last year, Worldline became a shareholder of the EPI Interim Company. The initiative is definitely interesting and deserves a lot of attention. What are your expectations for the development of the EPI? How do you see the EPI evolving in the coming years?

How do you see the short-term and long-term impact of the COVID-19 crisis on payments? Are you already starting to see new trends for the sector?

What prospects do you see for the payments industry in Europe in the next 5 years?

