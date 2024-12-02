Vaibhav Kanth, Director of Product Management, Payments and Fintech at foodora, explores the hyperlocal marketplace model, sharing insights into how merchants can leverage their localised features into a strategic advantage.

How do payments infrastructures of marketplaces with hyper-localised supply chains differ from centralised, cross-border platforms?

Hyper-localised marketplaces excel by capitalising on fragmentation, whereas centralised, cross-border platforms lean toward standardisation. In payments, which demand far more local nuance than is often recognised, leveraging these fundamental differences is essential to building a strategic advantage.

For foodora, which leverages the hyperlocal delivery model, payment infrastructures must facilitate high-frequency, low-ticket transactions through a diverse mix of locally relevant methods. This requires optimising for real-time settlement for partners while navigating regulatory market variability. In contrast, centralised platforms prioritise global orchestration, focusing on FX efficiency, cross-border compliance, and card acceptance.



The clear distinction between the two models is that hyper-local systems are engineered for conversion and reliability, whereas cross-border systems are built for scale and interoperability across markets.

What advantages and complexities come with operating a local-first marketplace model, and how does it influence your payments strategy?

Adopting a local-first model serves as a potent growth lever, primarily because deep localisation and a stable product are the ‘secret sauce’ to improved conversion. In specific regions, the introduction of a single, dominant local payment method, be it a digital wallet or a domestic scheme, can yield double-digit percentage growth in incremental Gross Merchandise Value (GMV), while drastically enhancing success rates. At foodora, this is visible for our services in Norway and Sweden, where payment methods like Klarna, Swish, and Vipps are deeply embedded in consumer behaviour. Oftentimes, new integrations can increase transaction shares within mere weeks, underscoring a large untapped market of latent demand.

However, this competitive edge introduces exponential complexity. Shifting from a few global standards to 10–20 local methods requires the ability to navigate disparate settlement cycles, reconciliation formats, and regulatory requirements. This creates significant operational overhead across engineering, finance, compliance, and customer experience.

Consequently, the payment strategy must be highly intentional, anchored in a modular architecture that enables rapid integration without ongoing stack re-engineering. It requires a smart orchestration layer to optimise for success and cost efficiency, dynamically. Ultimately, organisations need to treat cost per order as a core product metric; at scale, even marginal basis point reductions translate into substantial annual capital preservation.

What do merchants need from payments infrastructures to operate across Europe, and what are the biggest gaps in current PSP and fintech offerings?

Merchants don’t lack payment options, but unification, as many still rely on multiple PSPs, creating fragmented reporting, reconciliation, and settlement flows. Finance teams often spend hours manually stitching data together.

Merchants need a single, cohesive payments layer with consistent APIs, transparent pricing, and flexible settlements. The biggest gaps today are:

poor reconciliation tools,

shallow localisation that doesn’t optimise authorisation rates,

and limited Embedded Finance, particularly around instant payouts and working capital.

How can delivery platforms support merchants to navigate trade and financial volatility?

In volatile environments, liquidity is everything. To improve merchant cash flow, delivery platforms can use real-time data to offer faster settlements or instant payouts.

Beyond liquidity, platforms can optimise costs through smarter payment routing and help stabilise demand with promotions and visibility tools. Increasingly, platforms are evolving from distribution channels into financial enablers, helping merchants manage both revenue volatility and cash flow risk.

With regionalisation and local sourcing on the rise, how do you expect the commerce industry to evolve, and what role will fintech partnerships play?

Commerce is gravitating toward globally scaled but deeply localised ecosystems. We are seeing local card schemes and payment methods consistently outperform global card schemes in both adoption and success rates, a trend prompting platforms to develop closed-loop systems and incorporate digital wallets, stored-value, and loyalty layers to strengthen retention and drive recurring usage.

Fintech partnerships act as the primary catalysts for this transition. They enable commerce platforms to launch into new markets with agility, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, and leverage specialised capabilities (from domestic payment schemes to advanced fraud management) without the complexity of in-house development.

For foodora, a critical aspect of this evolution lies in consumer behaviour. As the average user engages with fintech products multiple times daily, platforms like ours have a unique opportunity to embed themselves into these services. By becoming a seamless part of the user's daily engagement with relevant local and global partners, we get one step closer to our goal of becoming their local companion for everyday needs, making fintech partnerships a key aspect of our growth strategy.

About the author

Vaibhav Kanth is a strategic fintech expert and Director of Product Management at Delivery Hero. He oversees business and product development for payments, wallets, and card innovations across 18 countries globally. His focus is on scaling local payment systems, improving adoption, and building embedded financial solutions to enhance customer loyalty and platform efficiency. As a sought-after speaker, he navigates complex technical landscapes and delivers impactful financial innovations.

About foodora

foodora is a delivery platform, operating in 5 countries in Europe – Austria, Czechia, Hungary, Norway and Sweden. foodora’s mission is to deliver an amazing, fast, affordable experience connecting customers with businesses and riders, giving everyone more time to pursue what matters most to them. foodora delivers a variety of products including groceries, household products and restaurant meals within 60 minutes or less. foodora is part of Delivery Hero, the world’s leading local delivery platform.