Emma Banymandhub, COO at The Payments Association, discusses the main themes and strategic conversations that will shape the PAY360 event in London, during 25-26 March 2026. Ahead of the Payments Association’s PAY360 event held in London, during 25-26 March 2026, what are the key themes and strategic priorities that will shape the agenda for this event? PAY360 is ultimately about one thing: bringing the payments community together to tackle the industry’s biggest challenges and opportunities. For 2026, the agenda is heavily focused on trust in the digital payments ecosystem. That includes tackling fraud, strengthening operational resilience, and exploring how technologies like AI can help protect transactions without introducing friction for consumers and businesses. Another major theme is the continued rise of account-to-account (A2A) and real-time payments (RTP). The infrastructure is maturing quickly, so the conversation is now shifting towards adoption, commercial models, and how institutions and merchants can unlock real value from instant payment capabilities. We’re also seeing a strong focus on digital identity, data, and regulation. As the regulatory landscape continues to evolve across the UK and globally, PAY360 provides a space where policymakers, banks, fintechs, and technology providers can have open, practical discussions about the path forward. From APP fraud to digital identity verification, AI, and stablecoins, the payments and fraud industry seems to be at a crossroad. Which specific trends will dominate the conversation at PAY360? One of the most pressing topics is fraud and financial crime, particularly APP fraud and the industry’s response to new reimbursement requirements and regulatory expectations. The focus is increasingly on collaboration across the ecosystem because tackling fraud effectively requires banks, fintechs, regulators, and technology providers working together. Artificial intelligence will also be front and centre. AI is already transforming how institutions detect fraud, analyse data, and manage risk, but the industry is also grappling with questions around governance, transparency, and responsible deployment. Another key area is digital identity. As payments become more embedded into digital experiences, strong and interoperable identity solutions are becoming essential; not only for fraud prevention but for enabling seamless customer journeys. Of course, there’s growing debate around digital currencies and stablecoins, not just for their potential, but how they fit within existing payments infrastructure and regulatory frameworks.

What makes PAY360 particularly valuable is that these discussions happen with the entire ecosystem in the room. When banks, fintechs, merchants, and regulators are all part of the same conversation, the focus quickly moves from theory to practical solutions. How has the PAY360 events evolved in the past couple of years and what new elements are you most excited about in 2026? Over the past few years, PAY360 has evolved into one of the most important meeting points for the global payments community. We have seen significant growth in both attendance and the exhibition, with more companies showcasing technologies and solutions across payments, fintech, fraud prevention, identity, and infrastructure. That growth reflects just how quickly the sector is evolving. What really sets PAY360 apart, though, is the level of engagement on the ground. The dwell time is consistently high because people don’t simply attend a session and leave. They stay, explore the exhibition, meet partners, and have the conversations that lead to real collaborations and commercial relationships. For 2026, one of the developments I am most excited about is Merchant Transact 360, our co-located event dedicated to merchant payments professionals. Ultimately, payments innovation needs to work for businesses accepting payments every day, so bringing the merchant perspective even more strongly into the ecosystem is incredibly important. We are also continuing to champion innovation through initiatives like Fintech’s Pitch LIVE, which provides emerging fintechs with a platform to showcase their ideas to the wider industry. PAY360 continues to grow because it is built around a strong community and, it is where the payments ecosystem comes together to connect, collaborate, and move the industry forward. Looking ahead, what is your long-term vision for PAY360 and what should we keep an eye on for the rest of 2026? The ambition for PAY360 is simple: to remain the place where the payments industry comes together to shape its future. Payments is one of the most dynamic sectors in financial services, and that means the industry needs a platform where innovators, regulators, banks, fintechs, and merchants can come together to share ideas and tackle challenges collectively. Over time, we want PAY360 to continue expanding as both a thought leadership platform and a marketplace for innovation. The growth in exhibitors over recent years shows how important it is for companies to not only discuss ideas but also demonstrate the technologies and solutions that will drive the next phase of payments. For the rest of 2026, there are several areas the industry should keep a close eye on. Fraud prevention and financial crime will remain high on the agenda as new regulatory frameworks take effect. At the same time, AI-driven payments infrastructure, digital identity, and cross- border interoperability will continue to reshape how money moves globally.

But, ultimately, the future of PAY360 will always be rooted in one principle: serving the payments community and creating an environment where meaningful conversations turn into real progress.

About the author

Emma brings 15+ years of expertise in product development, leadership, and business growth, with a strong foundation in exhibitions and conferences. Throughout her career, she has worked with over 25 organisations, both as an employee and a freelancer, helping to expand event portfolios and drive revenue growth. At The Payments Association, Emma has excelled in building and leading high-performing teams across production, marketing, sales, and operations. Her efforts have culminated in award-winning events such as PAY360, the largest event dedicated to payments. Known for her strategic focus on balancing profitability with exceptional attendee experiences, Emma has been a key contributor to the organisation’s accelerated growth and success.

About The Payments Association

The Payments Association is the leading community in payments, representing more than 250 organisations across the value chain. From banks and fintechs to solution providers and legal firms, membership offers a platform to connect, collaborate, and help shape the future.