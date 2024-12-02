Southern Europe at the crossroads of innovative payments

With so many initiatives on CBDC, instant payment, EPI, Southern Europe is nowadays engaged in a huge transformation of payments uses. Among the key countries, Spain has shown its ambition to be at the forefront of European projects. At the same time, Italy is one of the main European countries to work on CBDC. Last but not least, Portugal has presented in 2020 a strategic plan composed of four pillars and twelve concrete actions to modernise payments uses in the country.

Announced in July 2020, European Payments Initiative (EPI) aims at creating a pan-European payments solution. Launched, in the beginning, by sixteen banks from five European countries – France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Spain, and Germany – EPI is now building its strategy in relation to operational actors of the European payments ecosystem.

Spain: one of the major actors of EPI project

The European position of Spain, in the field of payments, is not a surprise if we refer, for instance, to the engagement about Target Instant Payment Settlement (TIPS) in 2018. At that time, the European payments market was launching a new mean of payment: instant payment. Convinced of the necessity to guarantee the European reachability of this new tool, European Central Bank (ECB) created TIPS. Among the first countries to adopt this tool were Germany, France, and Spain. The first real European instant payment was made, on 30 November 2018, by a Spanish bank (La Caixa) and a French one (Natixis). Until now, several Spanish actors launched instant payments as a new attractive tool. Its neighbour country, Portugal, adopted in 2020 TIPS to accelerate truly European instant payments in the country.

This position testifies to the evolution of these two countries, historically linked with an international vision (Latin America, Africa), about a European payments strategy. Another important aspect is the creation of a European fintech alliance, based on the same principles as the Ibero America Alliance launched in 2016 between the Latin fintech association and the fellow organisations in Spain and Portugal.

Confronted with the acceleration of European strategy in the field of payments, and more precisely with EPI operational project, Spain is among the forefront countries of European strategy in the field of digital. After the launch in July 2020, EPI extended its position to Poland and Finland. The interim company has now 22 shareholders (33 entities). Among the new stakeholders are Worldline, Nets Group, PKO Polski, and two new Spanish actors: Spanish Banking Consortium and Banco Sabadell. According to several Spanish actors, there is an important link between innovative payments and the opening of the market, above all since the adoption of the sandbox in September 2020 in Spain.