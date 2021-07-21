The Payment Methods Report 2021 – Latest Trends in Payment Preferences presents a comprehensive overview of the payment methods in scope for 2021, as well as best practices for checkout optimisation and customer conversion by addressing digital transformation, security, and localisation.
Furthermore, beyond these key aspects of reach, conversion, and costs, the industry has seen an impressive dynamic this year, with several mergers, acquisitions, and investments in Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) and Open Banking Payments companies. Events such as Visa buying Tink or Klarna being valued at USD 31 billion suggest a powerful business environment to watch.
The report’s highlights:
Latest trends and developments into:
Account-to-Account Payments: GoCardless, Trustly, CMSPI;
Buy Now, Pay Later: Edgar, Dunn & Company, AfterPay, Atome, Forrester, The Strawhecker Group (TSG);
Mobile payments: Juniper Research, BLIK – Polish Payments Standard, Huawei, Merchant Risk Council, Rappi, Ant Group, Euromonitor;
Direct Carrier Billing: Docomo;
Payment cards: Steve Cook (Head of Global Business Development – ID R&D), U.S. Payments Forum;
Prepaid: Aplauz;
Direct Debit: Edgar, Dunn & Company;
Cryptocurrencies and CBDCs: Currency Research, Gate.io.
The merchants’ perspective
We have interviewed merchants from various verticals – retail, gaming, streaming media – on the changes they noticed in terms of the way in which their end-consumers pay, what measures they have taken so far to meet consumers’ demand, and how they see the future of payments driven by Gen Z and Millennials. Seasoned payment managers from Jumia, Kinguin, Mango, Wargaming.net, and Wayfair share their expertise in a bid to further support peer-to-peer knowledge and provide our readers with an in-depth view of the merchants' payment strategies.
Checkout optimisation and customer conversion
Offering the right payment mix at the checkout is crucial to avoid abandonment rate, yet conversion regards more than having customers spoiled for choice. In this section we address three factors of high importance for an optimal online shopping experience:
digital transformation: ACI Worldwide, PPRO, Amadeus Payments, elumeo SE, Payment Operations Group;
security: Fraugster;
localisation: Boacompra, Partelya Consulting.
Buy Now, Pay Later global infographic
We offer an accurate picture of the players in this space mapped worldwide, from Americas to EMEA and APAC, as well as a couple of business models for companies such as Klarna, Affirm, Splitit, Uplift, AfterPay, Atome, Fly Now Pay Later, and many more.
Facts and figures
We display the size of the market for each payment method along with the latest events around them, such as investments, mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships, and recent infrastructures.
Payment methods 101
This section explains how payment instruments and methods work and what are the different categories. We essentially describe ten categories – debit cards, credit cards, prepaid, e-wallets, A2A payments, direct debit, payment by invoice, cash, direct carrier billing, and cryptocurrencies.
Lastly, we display a section on company profiles featuring key players in the global online payments market, including PSPs and APMs. In addition, companies will also be included in our comprehensive company database, giving readers unprecedented access to stakeholders in global industries.
Endorsement partners
The Payment Methods Report is endorsed by Merchant Risk Council, the leading industry association focused on ecommerce payments and fraud. Our key media partner is Merchant Payment Ecosystem, the biggest conference and expo in Europe for merchant payments professionals.
Download your complimentary copy and get exclusive insights into how people prefer to pay, and what drives innovation further when it comes to reach, conversion, and cost of payment methods.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2021 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions