Optimising the payments checkout – best practices from OnBuy

As one of Europe’s fastest-growing ecommerce companies, OnBuy is no stranger to delivering updates at pace – and that holds especially true for its checkout evolution. In the space of just a few months, the UK platform has responded to consumer demand by introducing a number of new payment options, including Klarna, Clearpay, and an industry-first cashback initiative, which allows customers to use their earned cashback to pay for items onsite.





What are the best practices when implementing new payment methods and optimising the checkout experience (UX/UI perspective)?

Listening to your customers and providing them with the solutions they want is key to fostering a great business-consumer relationship. One of our recent surveys revealed that one in five people chose to shop with a retailer because they offered their preferred payment method. That’s huge! It just goes to show the importance of a good checkout experience in encouraging conversion.

We’ve always been committed to giving our customers what they ask for, and that’s why we introduced so many popular payment options in such a short space of time. Our OnBuyers wanted the flexibility to make purchases in a way that suits them, and we were excited to be able to respond by launching Klarna, Clearpay, and OnBuy Cashback across our site.

The most important thing we wanted to remember when optimising our checkout was simplicity. No one wants to be met with confusing signposting when they’re making a purchase, so the smoother and faster the experience, the better! Roughly 26% of people who abandon their basket at checkout say it’s because the process is too long. That’s pretty telling, and it’s something we made sure to avoid.





What are the main challenges and benefits of doing so?

Adding new payment methods often means integrating with third-party gateways, which can be technically complex. That’s part of the reason why we partnered with Canadian fintech company Nuvei, leveraging their connections with BNPL companies like Klarna and Clearpay to provide even more choices for our customers.

Implementing the payment options they know and love (with a user-friendly checkout design) ultimately resulted in a shopping experience that keeps them coming back for more. For our sellers, it has prompted reduced checkout abandonment rates, improved consumer satisfaction, better chances of attracting new customers, and a higher likelihood of retaining existing ones – all of which translate directly into sales. It’s a win-win for everyone!





From your perspective, how will Gen Z and millennials help shape the future of online payments?

As the ecommerce industry grows, payment preferences among Gen Z and millennial shoppers are evolving, and as a business, you’ve got to adapt to keep pace and meet demand.

We’re in a world of marginal gains, where smart shoppers are looking for the best deals, convenience, and choice. That’s why we chose to launch OnBuy Cashback this year, combining our own value proposition with other popular payment methods. This not only provides Gen Z and millennial customers with the flexibility we know they want, but also offers sellers more opportunities to grow.

We’ve always wanted to put our customers and sellers first, and I’m proud to say that the launch of OnBuy Cashback, alongside our partnerships with other payment methods, is a testament to that. It really does pay to shop at OnBuy!

This editorial piece was first published in the Payment Methods Report 2023, which provides an in-depth overview of the latest worldwide developments in how people pay, the payment methods space, the innovative technologies that these methods work upon, and the best strategies on how to win at conversion and retention.



















