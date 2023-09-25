Payment Methods Report 2023

Payment methods in focus
Buy Now, Pay Later: Edgar, Dunn & Company; Euromonitor International; Hokodo; Ratepay; Tinka; Partelya Consulting;
Account-to-account and instant payments: Discover Global Network; European Payments Council; Link Money; Worldline;
E-wallets and mobile payments: DIMOCO Payments; Edgar, Dunn & Company; Kapronasia;
Debit and credit cards: CMSPI; myPOS;
Crypto payments: MRC.
Global overviews/infographics
Buy Now, Pay Later – Considering the size of the market and the multiple BNPL providers worldwide, we have set out to present an accurate global picture of the players in this space, mapped by target groups – B2B and B2C – and by country in the following regions: the Americas, Asia–Pacific (APAC), Europe, Middle East and Africa (MEA);
Account-to-account payments – In this section of the report, we feature an updated overview with representatives of this surging type of payment and the regions where they are available, conveniently divided between local A2A schemes and methods leveraging Open Banking.
Merchants perspective
We have interviewed merchants from various verticals – retail, gaming, travel, gig economy – on the best practices when implementing new payment methods and optimising the checkout experience, the main challenges and benefits of doing so, and how Gen Z and millennials will help shape the future of online payments. Seasoned leaders and industry experts from Fiverr, Gameforge, Kiwi.com, OnBuy, and Vestiaire Collective share insights in a bid to further support peer-to-peer knowledge and provide our readers with an in-depth view of the merchants' payment strategies.
Other highlights
Latest updates in payment habits: Accenture; Unlimit; Nuvei; Finance Incorporated Limited; Riverty; Payments Canada;
Innovation in payments technology: Payments Consulting Network; PSE Consulting;
Checkout optimisation – improving conversion and retention rates: FlexCharge; Redbridge Debt and Treasury Advisory; Payment Options;
Company profiles: this section features key players in the global online payment market, including APMs and PSPs, with their capabilities. In addition, companies will also be included in our comprehensive company database, giving readers unprecedented access to stakeholders in global industries.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
