Optimising the payments checkout – best practices from Gameforge

What are the best practices when implementing new payment methods and optimising the checkout experience (UX/UI perspective)?

When providing payment options, avoid overwhelming users by including only relevant methods for your target customers and their market. Display the most popular methods prominently. When integrating new payment methods and optimising the payment checkout from a UX/UI perspective, prioritise simplicity and clarity throughout the checkout process. Reduce friction by minimising steps, avoiding visual disruptions, and incorporating auto-fill and correction features. Limit the fields required for payment completion and eliminate conversion deterrents like distracting links or banners. It is also very important to ensure seamless cross-device compatibility, particularly as mobile transactions surge.

The checkout process should function smoothly on various devices, particularly concerning omnichannel payments. You should also consider establishing robust security measures and displaying trust badges such as Visa Secure to foster user confidence. Finally, continuously monitor and analyse user behaviour to identify pain points and areas for improvement.

Regularly refine the checkout process based on A/B testing, user feedback, and data analysis, encompassing both frontend and backend processes. This iterative approach enhances the overall payment experience.





What are the main challenges and benefits of doing so?

Optimising customer satisfaction and payment efficiency demands adherence to best practices while navigating challenges. A strategic approach, including meticulous planning, collaboration, and prudent resource allocation, underpins success in this endeavour. Achieving optimal customer satisfaction through convenience and trust represents the core goal. This drives higher conversion rates and reduces abandoned payments. However, careful consideration is essential due to associated challenges. Selecting a suitable payment service provider (PSP) is a foundational step.

Defining key requirements, approved by stakeholders, and implementing a flexible vendor selection and onboarding process are crucial. In addition, introducing new payment methods necessitates diligent research into their relevance for target customers and markets.

Post-launch evaluation to see whether these methods attract new customers or prompt shifts within the existing base is vital, particularly if higher payment fees are incurred by the merchant. Integrating third-party payment logic requires meticulous planning. API integration maintains merchant page aesthetics but comes with implementation costs, including PCI DSS compliance. Collaboration with the PSP is key for efficient A/B testing, customer satisfaction, and, overall, payment performance monitoring. The efficiency of A/B testing and payment performance data depends on a robust analytics and reporting framework. Adhering to data protection laws adds further complexity. Finally, sustained focus on the cost-benefit ratio of measures that tie up resources is crucial.

Transparent forecasting, quality assessment, and incorporation of findings into subsequent forecasts ensure increasingly high-quality forecasts.





From your perspective, how will Gen Z and millennials help shape the future of online payments?

Gen Z and millennials play a significant role in shaping the future of payments. With their tech-savvy and digital-first mindset, they will drive the adoption of digital wallets, contactless payments, BNPL, and digital currencies. They are more open to exploring new technologies like blockchain, microchip implants, payment wearables, and biometric authentication, which will reshape the digital payments landscape.

Additionally, their emphasis on convenience and sustainability may lead to the development of more user-friendly and even eco-conscious payment ecosystems. As these generations gain economic influence due to their sheer demographic size, their preferences and demands will guide the payment industry towards enhanced convenience and efficiency.

This editorial piece was first published in the Payment Methods Report 2023, which provides an in-depth overview of the latest worldwide developments in how people pay, the payment methods space, the innovative technologies that these methods work upon, and the best strategies on how to win at conversion and retention.

Andreas Schulze, former Director of Payments, Gameforge