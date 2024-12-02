Diana Vorniceanu, Senior Editor at The Paypers, shares a lineup of payments and fintech events to attend in 2026.

The payments industry is constantly evolving. Agentic commerce, stablecoins, digital identity, tokenization, are all topics of interest in 2026. One of the best ways to keep up to date with the latest developments and finding networking opportunities is attending relevant industry events.

Our curated guide features key payment and fintech conferences and events to consider for your 2026 calendar. This selection spotlights the most significant industry gatherings. Visit the official websites linked below for full details on each event.

Q1 2026 payments and fintech events

When: 10-11 February

Where: InterContinental O2, London

Target audience: fintech, banks, investors and VCs

FinovateEurope’s 2026 edition will host over 1,000 senior level attendees, more than 500 representatives from financial institutions, banks, and investors, as well as 100+ speakers and panellists who will discuss trends, emerging technologies, and share new opportunities in the industry.

This year’s agenda brings together payment experts tackling topics like Embedded Finance, AI, CX and personalisation, Open Banking, the future of mobile banking with GenAI, stablecoins, the escalation of geopolitical risk and the impact on banks and their customers, the EU digital identity wallet, as well as discussions on DORA, PSD3, and SCT, among others. The event also features more than 30 seven-minute demos where financial services companies showcase their latest technologies and products.

When: 17-18 February

Where: Messe Berlin

Target audience: retailers, marketing, logistics, product, CX, and tech professionals

2026 is a milestone year for E-commerce Berlin Expo, marking its tenth anniversary. The latest edition will host 14,000 industry professionals and 340 exhibitors from over 30 countries for a two-day commerce-focused event that features panels in both English and German.

The agenda includes topics like how AI is redefining purchasing decisions, the use of hyper-personalised shopping agents, h-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCGs), TikTok’s role in the age of agentic commerce, marketplaces as a catalyst for growth, logistics, and many more. You can check out the full agenda here.

The event pairs its conference programme with a B2B expo, creating opportunities for companies to engage decision-makers and forge new partnerships.

When: 9-10 March

Where: Business Design Centre, London

Target audience: retail and commercial payments, baking, fraud and risk, operations and technology, solution providers

Hosted in London, the fintech capital of the world, the MoneyLIVE Summit brings together over 2,000 attendees. The 2026 edition will feature over 200 speakers and will cover topics spanning both payments and banking.

Some of the discussions points on the official agenda include why is it imperative for banks to go beyond reactive CX approaches, how are instant payment rails evolving globally and how fraud strategies have to adapt in response, payment modernisation, EU digital identity wallets, deepfakes and synthetic identity fraud, fintech scaling strategies in 2026, and CX orchestration. The event will also include panel sessions on wallet wars, discussions on why card modernisation is essential in today’s market, strategies for preventing APP fraud, and many others that you can learn more about from the event’s agenda.

When: 16-19 March

Where: ARIA Resort & Casino, Las Vegas

Target audience: merchants, payment and fraud professionals, PSPs

More than 1,800 professionals representing global brands will gather in Las Vegas for one of MRC’s biggest events to hear from keynote speakers at the forefront of industry innovation and thought leadership about the future of payments technology and effective fraud prevention strategies.

The 2026 edition will include discussions on the latest trends, tools, and techniques in combating fraud and enhancing payment security. The agenda is diversified and features panels, focus groups, and workshops on topics like agentic AI in payments (including explorations of early use cases, adoption challenges, and what merchants need to do to prepare for agent-driven transactions), breakdowns of agentic protocols, lessons in fraud prevention in high-risk, high-growth markets, misconceptions in each stage of the chargeback process, tap-to-verify, marketplace payments, Refund‑to‑Resale Economy (R2RE), VAMP, and many more. Check out the full agenda here.

When: 17-18 March

Where: Hotel Palace, Berlin

Target audience: retailers, ecommerce brands, marketers

eTail Germany is a DACH ecommerce and digital marketing conference that hosts influential voices in the retail space. The event’s agenda features topics spanning adapting to the age of intuitive AI, omnichannel customer experiences, implementing agentic and GenAI tools in the shopping journey, fighting fraud in ecommerce, and decoding the strategies of Asian ecommerce disruptors, among others. You can learn more about this year’s speakers and see the full agenda here.

Apart from keynote speeches, eTail Germany will also include networking breaks as well as several case study presentations, fireside chats, as well as workshops. The final session of the event will have eTail Germany’s advisory board experts discuss predictions and trends to watch for the future of ecommerce.

When: 17-19 March

Where: InterContinental, Berlin

Target audience: merchants, acquirers, PSPs, fintechs, regulators

In March, Berlin will, once again, welcome more than 1,600 payment industry professionals and 170+ speakers for the newest edition of the Merchant Payments Ecosystem. In 2026, MPE will host over 500 global merchants and brands across several verticals spanning retail and ecommerce, travel, hospitality, food and beverage, mobility, gaming, entertainment, and more. Besides keynotes, the event will include roundtables and merchant workshops.

Some of the key themes on the agenda include fraud prevention and cyber resilience, payment orchestration, PSD3, PCI & beyond, stablecoins, chargebacks, B2B payments, and quantum-ready infrastructures and Open Banking, among many others. To get a better understanding of the event, you can read more about The Paypers’ take on the 2025 edition here.

New this year, MPE is gearing up to launch MPE NXT, a professional development experience designed to support payment professionals grow their careers, network, and become leaders in an AI-first era.

When: 25- 26 March

Where: Hall S6, Excel, London

Target audience: policy makers, regulators, banks, merchants, big tech, card networks, acquirers, processors

Endorsed by the UK’s Department for Business & Trade, Pay360 aims to bring the UK's payments ecosystem under one roof. The event convenes 6,000 attendees, 200 global speakers, and more than 150 exhibitors, with 60% of delegates being VPs or C-suite executives.

According to the official agenda, Pay360 will explore themes like the future of money (including cryptocurrencies, stablecoins, digital wallets, and CBDCs), Open Banking and Open Finance, financial crime, operational resilience, artificial intelligence, and instant payments. You can see the 2026 lineup of speakers and browse through the agenda here.

Q2 2026 payments and fintech events

When: 13-15 April

Where: InterContinental London - the O2, London

Target audience: merchants, issuers, acquirers, PSPs

In April 2026, payments and fraud prevention professionals will gather in London for an in-person event dedicated to strengthening the future of secure, efficient commerce. The MRC London 2026 will feature thought leaders and industry speakers sharing insights on AI, tokenization, omnichannel payments, merchant advocacy, payment orchestration and optimisation, real-time payments, first-party misuse, authentication, and more.

Apart from expert panels, MRC London 2026 will include fireside chats and networking sessions where payment professionals can connect with industry peers, alongside roundtables and community forums to discuss shared challenges, regional nuances, and proven strategies. Learn more about the agenda here.

When: 22 April

Where: Spazio Monte Rosa 91, Milano

Target audience: merchants, retailers, ecommerce platforms

The 20th edition of the Ecommerce Italy Summit will bring together 350 ecommerce specialists and brand representatives. The event will focus on digital commerce in Italy and will highlight data, strategies, and trends, as well as market evolutions.

The Ecommerce Italy Summit will feature ecommerce-focused talks, a networking lunch, as well as a series of workshops. The main topics on the agenda are digital strategies and new business models, the impact of AI, the evolution of payment systems, innovations in the field of logistics and shipping, the digital relationship with the end customer, as well as marketing and advertising strategies and tools. Find out more about Ecommerce Italy Summit on their official website.

When: 28 - 29 April

Where: The Landmark, London

Target audience: senior payment executives (invite-only)

This invite-only event will gather senior payments leaders, decision-makers, as well as budget holders from across the UK. The event will feature expert keynotes and panel discussions, as well as peer-to-peer roundtables.

This year’s agenda includes talks on the next generations of Embedded Finance, real-time rails and the future of domestic payments, cross-border payments, the subscription economy and recurring payments, smart acquiring, agentic commerce, stablecoins and tokenized money, and more. The full agenda is available here.

When: 29-30 April

Where: Manchester Central, Windmill St, Manchester M2 3GX

Target audience: manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers

IR B2B eComm Conference is a new event launching in 2026 as a place for B2B ecommerce experts to meet and network. As the organisers explain, the IR B2B eComm Conference came together as the B2B ecommerce sector continues to evolve, with digital disruption transforming buyer expectations and sales channels becoming more complex. The inaugural edition will bring together decision-makers, industry experts, as well as technology providers to exchange insights, solutions, and strategies that accelerate B2B ecommerce success.

The content, which is shaped by an advisory bord, is grounded in real-world case studies and emphasises critical friction points in digital commerce today. Some of the key topics featured include people-powered digital commerce, customer experience and engagement, modern B2B buying, streamlining payments and operational processes, data and product excellence, and AI-powered B2B. You can learn more about the event here.

When: 5-7 May

Where: Automotive Building, Toronto

Target audience: banks, PSPs, corporates, fintechs, regulators

Hosted by Payments Canada for the last 20 years, The SUMMIT offers the chance to engage and connect with leaders and innovators from across the ecosystem. The newest edition is anticipated to host over 2,000 payment experts from financial institutions, fintechs, PSPs, retailers, and more for a two-and-a-half-day event.

Key themes for the 2026 edition include global payments and interoperability across borders, digital payments, data-powered payments, accelerated payments, risk-resilient payments, and connected payments. To see this year’s speakers and browse through the agenda, click here.

When: 25-26 May

Where: Tivoli MOFARREJ Hotel, São Paulo

Target audience: merchants, fraud and risk professionals, PSPs

The second edition of MRC’s São Paulo event will host merchants, payment and solution providers, and regulatory bodies in a forum for networking, learning, and collaboration.

The event gives attendees the opportunity to engage with industry experts, gain insights into the payments and fraud landscape in Latin America, and strengthen their presence in the market. To ensure accessibility for all attendees, the event will be simultaneously translated in Portuguese and English. No agenda is available yet. However, you can read more about what’s in store for this LATAM-focused event here.

When: 2-4 June

Where: The RAI, Amsterdam

Target audience: banks, fintechs, PSPs, merchants, investors

Money20/20 is one of Europe's biggest fintech gatherings, with 450+ speakers and over 7,400 attendees from 100+ countries converging in Amsterdam.

Each year, Money20/20 grounds its agenda around four key trends that sit at the core of the payment industry’s evolution. In 2026, these four trends are AI and the agentic age (from AI models, agentic commerce and agentic finance to ethics, privacy, and the questions surrounding bias), the great rebundling (which discusses the shift in the industry as financial players are piecing together fragmented services to create an unified experience), the rewiring of money's infrastructure (driven by stablecoins and new payment systems), and regulation as a competitive edge (where staying compliant means staying ahead).

The organisers have yet to release this year’s agenda. If you want to get a feeling of what attending Money20/20 looks like, check out our overview of the 2025 edition here.

When: 9-11 June

Where: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona

Target audience: retailers, consumer brands, investors, technology providers

Set to take place in sunny Barcelona, Shoptalk Europe will host senior leaders from retailers, consumer brands, investors, and technology providers. Industry experts will gather to discuss and shape the future of how consumers discover products, shop, and buy in stores and online.

Some of the most notable themes of discussions on the agenda – which was shaped by a an advisory board made up of senior executives from retailers and consumer brands – include topics like AI commerce, agentic commerce, loyalty programmes, digital commerce growth, marketplaces as growth engines, quick commerce, Europe’s shifting consumer priorities, and investor insights on European tech, among others.

Q3 2026 payments and fintech events

When: 14-16 September

Where: Hyatt Regency Mission Bay Spa and Marina, San Diego

Target audience: merchants, fraud and risk professionals, PSPs

MRC San Diego 2026 is a members-only conference for payments and fraud prevention professionals that offers a space for dialogue, knowledge sharing, and networking for experts across the industry. The event is catered to payment professionals focused on fraud strategy, payments innovation, or risk management.

As per the organisers, the agenda will include hands-on workshops, keynotes, and networking opportunities. You can check for updates regarding the MRC San Diego 2026 here.

When: 23-24 September

Where: Excel London

Target audience: merchants, ecommerce platforms, marketers

Supported by IMRG, eCommerce Expo is one of the biggest ecommerce events in the UK and is designed to cater to professionals in both B2C or B2B. The conference covers all facets of ecommerce, from acquisition to operations.

When it comes to its audience, the eCommerce Expo is anticipated to gather over 10,000 senior ecommerce professionals and more than 200 solution providers. While the 2026 agenda is not yet available, last year's schedule provides insight into the event's format and content. In addition to the conference, eCommerce Expo includes an exhibition hall for solution providers. Visit the official website for details here.

When: 28 September - 1 October

Where: Miami Beach Convention Centre, Miami

Target audience: banks, financial infrastructure providers, corporates

In 2026, Sibos will be held in Miami, one of the most significant financial centres in the US. The 2025 edition, which was held in Frankfurt, Germany, brought together 12,500 participants, 500 speakers, and 200 exhibitors.

No additional details have been made available at the time of writing this article. You can check for updates here.

Q4 2026 payments and fintech events

When: 18-21 October

Where: The Venetian, Las Vegas

Target audience: banks, fintechs, PSPs, merchants, investors

Money20/20 USA will gather over 11,000 attendees from across more than 85 countries, over than 630 speakers, and 3,400+ companies. While the 2026 agenda has not been released yet, the event promises to be a place where industry experts can meet to accelerate deals, build partnerships, grow their visibility, and stay informed about the latest shifts and trends. For updates, check out the official website here.

When: 2-4 November

Where: Clayon Hotel, Burlington Rd, Dublin

Target audience: merchants, fraud and risk professionals, PSPs

MRC Dublin 2026 caters to the entire payments and fraud prevention community, from merchants working to strengthen fraud detection and payment security, card networks pioneering security advancements, law enforcement agencies confronting global fraud challenges, and solution providers new technologies to combat fraud and streamline payments.

This MRC members-only event will be comprised of keynotes from industry leaders on the latest innovations and proven strategies in payments and fraud prevention, expert discussions panels and workshops that cover everything from AI, identity, chargebacks, authentication, regulation, and emerging fraud models. Moreover, the MRC Dublin 2026 will also include networking experiences such as one-on-one and group discussions with industry peers. Find out more about the event here.

When: 3 November

Where: London

Target audience: merchants, retail professionals, fintech, payment professionals, PSPs

In November 2026, the ePay Europe Summit will host ecommerce, fintech, and payments experts for a one-day event centred around the theme The next chapter of ecommerce. The summit will bring together senior executives, innovators, investors, and policymakers to discuss technologies, strategies, and behavioural trends redefining the future of online retail and digital payments.

This year’s edition will focus on the key forces transforming retail and payments: frictionless checkouts, real-time transactions, AI-driven decisioning, Embedded Finance, fraud prevention, cybersecurity, regulatory developments, and the changing consumer behaviours reshaping global commerce.

In addition to the conference programme, attendees will have access to dedicated meeting facilities, exclusive networking sessions, C-level interactions, and private roundtables. Find agenda updates, speaker announcements, and full programme details here.

The payments industry never stands still, and neither does its events calendar. To help you stay informed, we will constantly update this list to showcase the most important payments and fintech events in 2026, so check back regularly for updates.

This article was last updated in January 2026.

