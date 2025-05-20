Yabie partners with Worldpay

Worldpay is a payments technology company that facilitates omnichannel commerce worldwide. It provides processing solutions for businesses to manage payments both in-person and online. According to the company's data, it handles over 50 billion transactions annually across 174 countries and in 135 currencies. This enables customers to increase their efficiency, security, and overall success.
The new collaboration in the UK aims to offer independent businesses simplified and user-friendly payment solutions designed to update customer experiences and empower their operations. For Yabie, this partnership marks its entry into the UK market, bringing its approach to POS software and serving local merchants and large retailers.
Available in the retail, hospitality, and service sectors, the solution comes in three bundles: Lite, Standard, and Pro. It combines Worldpay's payment hardware and technology with Yabie's user-friendly software. With Worldpay 360, merchants can quickly set up their systems and take advantage of features such as inventory management, table management, and customisable receipts, all accessible directly from the till interface.
Yabie is a point-of-sale and management system designed for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), enabling easy daily operations. Its interface allows for quick onboarding, allowing merchants to focus on revenue growth. Yabie's business model is based on subscription and transaction-based earnings. Currently, Yabie operates in Sweden and Norway, but it plans to expand into more European markets, starting with the UK in 2025 through its partnership with Worldpay.
In March 2025, Worldpay joined forces with Visa to offer single-click checkout for its customers in the UK.
Customers who used Worldpay's hosted payment pages were able to activate click-to-pay with Visa effortlessly, without requiring merchant integration or development. This partnership reflected the shared commitment of both companies to increase checkout optimisation, support businesses, and reduce cart abandonment.
