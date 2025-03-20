Worldpay partners with Visa to offer click-to-pay solutions

Worldpay customers using the company’s hosted payments pages can now turn on click-to-pay with Visa without the need for merchant integration or development. Through this collaboration, the two companies have a shared commitment to advance checkout optimisation, support businesses, and minimise cart abandonment.
Worldpay’s recent report from its payment performance series found that 83% of consumers shopping online expect to have a one-click checkout experience. The research also shows that half of shoppers who abandon their cards claim that there are too many steps in the checkout process. By making sure this challenge is addressed, merchants can decrease card abandonment rates and drive loyalty through convenience.
To help merchants, Worldpay’s commitment is to provide them access to payment technologies like click-to-pay with Visa and enable their clients to easily make a purchase without further integration work. The company also aims to further focus on its client’s needs and demands while also remaining compliant with industry regulation requirements and laws.
Visa’s click-to-pay is a card standard for online payments that aims to advance ecommerce by removing the reliance on manually entering card details, optimising both security and consumer convenience, and improving the shopping experience at checkout. The technology offers security features such as tokenisation, which ensures encryption to further protect a payment by making it unreadable and unusable for unauthorised transactions. Click-to-pay is shown to increase authorisation rates by more than 10% and minimise fraud by 80% when compared to manual PAN entry.
Cardholders globally can access Visa’s click-to-pay solution, and the company is committed to bringing it to more merchants and consumers through this collaboration with Worldpay. The integration especially focuses on businesses and consumers in the UK.
