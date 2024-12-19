Subscribe
Worldline introduces FlexPricing to support software vendors

Thursday 19 December 2024 10:47 CET | News

Worldline, a global provider of payment services, has announced the launch of FlexPricing, a capability developed to support Independent Software Vendors (ISVs) in scaling their revenue streams. 

Currently available on Worldline North America’s payment platform, the newly introduced feature aims to increase ISVs’ revenue-sharing profits and scale pricing flexibility. By leveraging FlexPricing, software vendors can now implement flexible pricing strategies, including charging a percentage fee on bank transfer transactions, creating custom fees, and allowing Worldline to manage their billing duties.

The launch comes just a few days after Worldline partnered with Forthcode to provide in-flight payment solutions on Android POS in India. The collaboration was set to merge in-flight retail, inventory management, and payment solutions with Worldline’s Android POS, with the integrated platform being a cloud-hosted SaaS service developed to manage complete operations, catering management, and onboard sales.

Worldline’s FlexPricing solution

With FlexPricing, partners are set to be able to optimise their revenue models and improve the billing experience for their merchants. Among the use cases that the offering can address the needs of software vendors who want profit maximisation, Worldline included: 

  • Percentage charge on bank transfers, with the feature enabling users to charge a percentage rate on EFT or ACH transactions, capitalising on a substantial revenue opportunity;

  • Personalised fees that fit the business models, including annual fees, monthly SaaS fees, or one-time integration fees;

  • Optimised billing, with Worldline taking on the billing responsibilities for its partners and minimising operational issues by offering a consolidated statement to clients.

Furthermore, FlexPricing aims to support software platforms that have integrated payments within their solution. Worldline created the feature for ISVs facilitating bank transfer payments or implementing membership, payroll, and subscription-based businesses. Representatives from Worldline commented on the launch, mentioning their company’s commitment to meeting the needs of its partners and that the roll-out of FlexPricing comes as a direct response to those demands. The feature intends to open up additional avenues for expansion and profitability for software vendors, with it being a solution that can adapt to various business models and market conditions.

Source: Link


