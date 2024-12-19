Worldline introduces FlexPricing to support software vendors

Currently available on Worldline North America’s payment platform, the newly introduced feature aims to increase ISVs’ revenue-sharing profits and scale pricing flexibility. By leveraging FlexPricing, software vendors can now implement flexible pricing strategies, including charging a percentage fee on bank transfer transactions, creating custom fees, and allowing Worldline to manage their billing duties.
The launch comes just a few days after Worldline partnered with Forthcode to provide in-flight payment solutions on Android POS in India. The collaboration was set to merge in-flight retail, inventory management, and payment solutions with Worldline’s Android POS, with the integrated platform being a cloud-hosted SaaS service developed to manage complete operations, catering management, and onboard sales.
Percentage charge on bank transfers, with the feature enabling users to charge a percentage rate on EFT or ACH transactions, capitalising on a substantial revenue opportunity;
Personalised fees that fit the business models, including annual fees, monthly SaaS fees, or one-time integration fees;
Optimised billing, with Worldline taking on the billing responsibilities for its partners and minimising operational issues by offering a consolidated statement to clients.
