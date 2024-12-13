Worldline partners with Forthcode for in-flight payments

Following this announcement, the partnership will combine in-flight retail, inventory management, and payment solutions with Worldline’s Android POS. The integrated platform represents a cloud-hosted Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that was designed to manage complete operations, catering management, and onboard sales.
In addition, the digitalisation and automation process is expected to create a scalable and secure solution for any airline. A reliable POS service will optimise the manner in which airlines generate additional revenue, while the payments will be made quickly and automatically. Both Worldline and Forthcode will continue to focus on meeting the needs, preferences, and demands of customers in an ever-evolving market, while prioritising the process of remaining compliant with the regulatory requirements and laws of the industry as well.
Worldline represents a company that helps businesses accelerate their growth journey through a quick, simple, and secure process. The firm provides payment technology, local expertise, and secure solutions in order to optimise the manner in which businesses develop.
Throughout this strategic deal, the traveler will be given the opportunity to benefit from convenience and ease of purchase without the need to depend on cash. Customers will also be enabled to simply pay via credit card by tapping or dipping to purchase any items onbord, while flying.
The partnership is set to optimise the overall in-flight experience of clients, as well as focus on the shared commitment to providing a comprehensive omnichannel payment product. In addition, it will also prioritise the process of delivering a smarter and more inclusive transfer process, that can accelerate business growth and development.
