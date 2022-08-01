Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Wizz Air teams with Trustly to augment airline payments

Wednesday 17 August 2022 14:42 CET | News

Hungary-based Wizz Air has partnered with Sweden-based fintech Trustly to allow customers to pay for flights directly from their bank account.

Wizz Air will benefit from Trustly’s collection model, which offers fast settlement, reduced fraud, and instant refunds for travellers and will give Wizz Air maximum flexibility in its payments infrastructure.

The fact Wizz Air has chosen to work with Trustly demonstrates the airline’s commitment to innovation and delivering elevated service to travellers across every area of their business.

The airline’s officials stated that for them, Trustly was the obvious choice to provide a low-cost, simple, and secure way for their customers to pay. They see a long term partnership with Trustly as a way to further strengthen their low-cost value proposition to customers in Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, and the UK.

Wizz Air has teamed with Sweden-based fintech Trustly to allow customers to pay for flights directly from their bank account.

The payments landscape for merchants

As was demonstrated during the Merchant Payment Ecosystem in Berlin in July 2022, open banking is a popular topic around Europe. Merchants and consumers alike are increasingly interested about the possibilities it brings. Consumers are increasingly digitally savvy and have high expectations for their customer experience. Open Banking allows the payment experience to be simple right across the board, increasing customer satisfaction and reducing churn.

According to a recent Trustly report, 71% of airlines are now actively exploring implementing an account-to-account payment option. These payments complement traditional card payments, offering customers more choice and reducing friction at checkout.

For more information about Trustly, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Trustly, Open Banking, account-to-account payment, merchant, partnership
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Trustly, Wizz Air
Countries: Denmark, Finland, Norway, Sweden, United Kingdom
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Trustly

|

Wizz Air

|
Discover all the Company news on Trustly and other articles related to Trustly in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like