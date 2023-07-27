Subscribe
Viva Wallet adds Tap-to-Pay on iPhone

Thursday 27 July 2023 14:06 CET | News

Cloud-based neobank Viva Wallet has introduced a Tap-to-Pay on iPhone option for businesses in the UK to accept contactless payments with no additional hardware required.

 

Merchants are now enabled to accept in-person contactless payments with Tap-to-Pay on iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App in a simple and secure manner.

Viva Wallet and details on the Tap-to-Pay on iPhone service addition

As per the announcement information, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, leveraging only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App, with no requirement for additional hardware or a payment terminal.

Tap-to-Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App enable contactless, instant payment acceptance for products and services, among others, helping improve how transactions are made. The Viva Terminal App suits businesses of all types, no matter their sector, ranging from the hotel pool bar service to the shop-in-shop marketplace, to freelancers and sole proprietors, and allows customers to pay both onsite and on the move.

Haris Karonis, Viva Wallet’s Founder & CEO stated that payments acceptance has never been easier, as all is needed is an iPhone and the Viva Terminal App, a combination that helps deliver convenience, simplicity, and time efficiency, ultimately maximising business performance and optimising customer experience. The spokesperson showcased content towards the company’s new Tap-to-Pay on iPhone offering for UK business customers, believing that it is set to enable them to reach their full potential.

Viva Wallet adds Tap-to-Pay on iPhone

With the addition of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, Viva Wallet’s customers are enabled to leverage a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. Per the press release information, on an iPhone XS or later running the most recent iOS version, merchants have the option to download the Viva Terminal App on the Apple App Store to begin using the solution in a matter of minutes. 

When at checkout, the merchant will prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallets, near the merchant’s iPhone, following which the payment will be completed in a secure manner. What is more, the Viva Terminal App is compatible with any existing bank account, featuring advanced encryption and security protocols, amongst others.

The announcement further highlights that Tap-to-Pay on iPhone leverages the built-in features of iPhones to ensure businesses', and customers’ data privacy and security, as whenever a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers on the device, nor on Apple servers.

Viva Wallet offering and mission

A European cloud-based neobank, Viva Wallet seeks to change how businesses pay and get paid, providing unifying, yet localised, end-to-end advanced digital payments solutions and embedded banking services tailored to their needs.

For more information about Viva Wallet, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


