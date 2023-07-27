Viva Wallet adds Tap-to-Pay on iPhone

Merchants are now enabled to accept in-person contactless payments with Tap-to-Pay on iPhone and its Viva Terminal iOS App in a simple and secure manner.
As per the announcement information, Tap-to-Pay on iPhone accepts all forms of contactless payments, including Apple Pay, contactless credit and debit cards and other digital wallets, leveraging only an iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App, with no requirement for additional hardware or a payment terminal.
Tap-to-Pay on iPhone and the Viva Terminal iOS App enable contactless, instant payment acceptance for products and services, among others, helping improve how transactions are made. The Viva Terminal App suits businesses of all types, no matter their sector, ranging from the hotel pool bar service to the shop-in-shop marketplace, to freelancers and sole proprietors, and allows customers to pay both onsite and on the move.
Haris Karonis, Viva Wallet’s Founder & CEO stated that payments acceptance has never been easier, as all is needed is an iPhone and the Viva Terminal App, a combination that helps deliver convenience, simplicity, and time efficiency, ultimately maximising business performance and optimising customer experience. The spokesperson showcased content towards the company’s new Tap-to-Pay on iPhone offering for UK business customers, believing that it is set to enable them to reach their full potential.
With the addition of Tap-to-Pay on iPhone, Viva Wallet’s customers are enabled to leverage a payment solution that is easy to set up and use. Per the press release information, on an iPhone XS or later running the most recent iOS version, merchants have the option to download the Viva Terminal App on the Apple App Store to begin using the solution in a matter of minutes.
When at checkout, the merchant will prompt the customer to hold their iPhone or Apple Watch to pay with Apple Pay, their contactless credit or debit card, or other digital wallets, near the merchant’s iPhone, following which the payment will be completed in a secure manner. What is more, the Viva Terminal App is compatible with any existing bank account, featuring advanced encryption and security protocols, amongst others.
The announcement further highlights that Tap-to-Pay on iPhone leverages the built-in features of iPhones to ensure businesses', and customers’ data privacy and security, as whenever a payment is processed, Apple does not store card numbers on the device, nor on Apple servers.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the The Paypers website, they in no way represent the opinion of The Paypers.
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2023 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions