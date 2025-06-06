Two-thirds of UK shoppers prefer physical payment cards, survey finds

According to findings from the Zilch poll, UK shoppers refuse to be parted from physical payment cards, despite the availability of digital services such as Apple Pay and Google Pay.
Two-thirds of customers (66%) prefer to carry physical cards daily instead of relying only on their phones for payments. Only 1% say they never take a credit or debit card.
A key reason for choosing a physical card is that a phone's battery may run out, or the device might be lost or stolen. This highlights that even young shoppers rely on credit and debit cards. More than half (52%) of Gen Z consumers carry physical cards, first introduced in the UK in the 1960s, daily. Almost two-thirds of them (6.3%) refuse to depend solely on digital payments, finding it very important to have either cards or cash as a backup.
Older shoppers are even more committed to cards, with more than three-quarters of baby boomers (77%) carrying them daily.
The survey results follow the launch of Zilch's first physical card, providing benefits to customers regardless of their payment method.
In June 2025, Zilch partnered with Visa in a strategic, multi-year agreement aimed at advancing its growth and introducing a physical card offering.
Through this agreement, Zilch aimed to accelerate its expansion by introducing additional products and launching its first physical payments card offering, which in turn captured a wider customer base.
The new physical card aimed to function similarly to Zilch’s virtual payment card, allowing customers to earn rewards and flexible repayment options with just a tap at checkout.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2025 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions