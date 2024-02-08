Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Trustly integrates MX Technologies' services

Thursday 8 February 2024 09:31 CET | News

Open Banking payments provider Trustly has integrated MX Technologies’ data enhancement services as part of its Open Banking product suite. 

Considering that currently, more than 8,300 global merchants use Trustly to allow their consumers to pay directly from their bank accounts, the company intends to enable an intuitive, convenient, and safe payment method via its Pay with Bank service. On the other hand, by leveraging the solution, merchants are set to be enabled to develop better experiences and reduce costs through an efficient payment solution.

Open Banking payments provider Trustly has integrated MX Technologies’ data enhancement services as part of its Open Banking product suite.

Trustly – MX Technologies integration capabilities

By using MX Data Enhancement, as part of its Pay with Bank solution, consumer-allowed transaction data is set to be cleansed and categorised to provide comprehensive information for merchants to better understand their users’ needs and requirements. This enables businesses to inform and deliver more tailored marketing offers and loyalty programs, thus supporting their development and expansion. According to MX’s officials, the company’s suite of data enhancement services transforms indecipherable transaction data into human-readable descriptions, allowing merchants to identify, organise, and act on financial data.

As consumers now expect personalised experiences, simplified processes, and tailored offers, they provide their data to enhance their financial lives. By leveraging MX’s data enhancement services, merchants using Trustly’s payment solutions can improve their ability to deliver personalised experiences to consumers at scale. Representatives from Trustly underlined that the company continues to focus on enhancing value for its merchants and their consumers. The collaboration with MX provides Trustly with data enhancement solutions, as well as a shared commitment to improving consumer experiences. The company plans to work with MX to advance its tools so that merchants can better understand and support their customers.

Furthermore, MX Technology supports financial institutions and fintechs, and their consumers have a better insight into financial data. With its services, the company offers organisations the ability to connect and verify account and transaction data to uncover revenue opportunities, improve customer experiences, and expand their business. Additionally, MX assists in the delivery of personalised money experiences that are set to improve consumer engagement and outcomes.

More information about Trustly

As an Open Banking payments participant, Trustly offers a digital account-to-account (A2A) platform that aims to increase the speed, simplicity, and security of payments by linking merchants with consumers directly from their online banking accounts. The company manages the entire payment journey, allowing it to provide an alternative to traditional card networks at a decreased cost. Trustly connects its merchants with 650 million consumers and 12,000 banks in over 30 countries, with the company offering products across North America and Europe.

For more information about Trustly, please check out their detailed profile in our dedicated, industry-specific Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: partnership, bank account, payment methods, data analytics, financial data
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: MX, Trustly
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

MX

|

Trustly

|
Discover all the Company news on MX and other articles related to MX in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like