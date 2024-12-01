TikTok Shop launches in Ireland and Spain

As a personalised and integrated commerce solution, TikTok Shop allows sellers to connect with creators and communities to deliver optimised shopping experiences to users. The launch in Ireland and Spain comes after TikTok and Pinterest joined forces with Amazon to enable customers to buy products directly from the two social media apps. This move removed the need for users to leave one of the apps when making a purchase, supporting them in linking their profiles to their Amazon accounts and shopping directly from the ads.
Among the upcoming features for users across Spain and Ireland, TikTok mentions LIVE Shopping, shoppable videos in the For You feed, product showcase, affiliate program, shop ads, and secure checkout.
