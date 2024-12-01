Subscribe
TikTok Shop launches in Ireland and Spain

Wednesday 11 December 2024 15:50 CET

Social media app TikTok has announced the launch of its shop feature in Ireland and Spain, with the move scaling the platform’s ability to gain new buyers. 

As a personalised and integrated commerce solution, TikTok Shop allows sellers to connect with creators and communities to deliver optimised shopping experiences to users. The launch in Ireland and Spain comes after TikTok and Pinterest joined forces with Amazon to enable customers to buy products directly from the two social media apps. This move removed the need for users to leave one of the apps when making a purchase, supporting them in linking their profiles to their Amazon accounts and shopping directly from the ads.

TikTok Shop now available in Ireland and Spain

Among the upcoming features for users across Spain and Ireland, TikTok mentions LIVE Shopping, shoppable videos in the For You feed, product showcase, affiliate program, shop ads, and secure checkout.

TikTok Shop Ireland

Exclusively opened to businesses and shoppers based in Ireland, TikTok Shop is set to deliver shoppable videos and LIVE shopping in the For You feeds, providing local Irish sellers and creators to sell directly via shoppable content on the app. According to the company, over 2.2 million individuals use the app every month across the region, with them finding content from their favourite creators and new ones they discovered each day, such as trends, fashion and beauty, recipes and gifts. 
The launch of the shop feature in Ireland was made through a collaboration with Guaranteed Irish, which assists consumers and businesses in identifying the products and services that are more suitable for Ireland. Guaranteed Irish membership is offered to domestic and international businesses operating in the region across all sectors, including Chapters Bookstore, Cocoa Brown, and Smooth Company, which are a few of the brands that can be found on TikTok Shop as of the beginning of December 2024. Additionally, through this alliance, TikTok Shop is set to equip Guaranteed Irish members with access to exclusive support, including events and training.

TikTok Shop Spain

When it comes to Spain, nearly 20 million individuals leverage TikTok, with the community joining the Irish one, receiving access to discover and shop directly from sellers and brands in the region. Also, shoppable videos and LIVE shopping directly to For You feeds are set to provide local Spanish sellers and creators the capability to sell via shoppable content on the app. TikTok expressed its commitment to developing a new culture that merges entertainment and shopping, supporting its users in discovering and sharing products they like.

Source: Link


