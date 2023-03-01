Subscribe
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
News

Thunes raises USD 30 mln in Series C funding round

Wednesday 29 March 2023 09:08 CET | News

Thunes has secured a USD 30 million investment from UK-based hedge fund Marshall Wace, as reported by Singapore’s Accounting and Corporate Regulatory Authority.

 

The funding forms part of an ongoing Series C round, with sources cited by PYMNTS.com suggesting that Thunes may raise another USD 30 million as part of the round.

Thunes receives USD 30 mln investment from Mashall Wace

Officials from Thunes said that they are unable to comment on any other potential investors or the total size of the investment round, however, it adds that conversations with global investors are ‘constant and ongoing’ and that Thunes is seeing ‘strong interest’ as it continues engaging investors.

Thunes in other news

In March 2023, Thunes has enabled cross-border payments platform CurrencyFair to provide money transfer services in 25 new currencies, including the Mexican peso. The collaboration follows CurrencyFair’s goal of expanding its money transfer currency offering in current markets by over 100% as part of its global expansion plans.

With this development, CurrencyFair consumer and business customers are enabled to send, exchange, and transfer money into an increased number of countries, being able to leverage and benefit from the company’s competitive rates, fast, reliable transfers, and ‘excellent’ customer service.

Another expansion of cross-border payments involving Thunes is the partnership with Tencent Financial Technology, announced in November 2022, which will allow members of Thunes’ global network to send international payments to Weixin users, thus offering them fast and easy access to the Chinese market. 

Weixin, the domestic version of the internationally known WeChat, facilitates one of China's most popular payment methods Weixin Pay, with the majority of Weixin and WeChat’s 1.3 billion users concentrated in China. Current and new members of Thunes' global network can send payments to Weixin users in China, creating additional revenue opportunities for them: from a Chinese engineer in East Africa looking to send money to family back home, to young professionals working in the US wanting to transfer money to their parents in China.

For more information about Thunes, please check out the company profile in The Paypers Company Database.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: Thunes, cross-border payments, funding, investment, payments
Categories: Payments & Commerce
Companies: Thunes
Countries: World
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more

Thunes

|
Discover all the Company news on Thunes and other articles related to Thunes in The Paypers News, Reports, and insights on the payments and fintech industry:





Industry Events

Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like