Surfboard Payments partners with Worldline

Friday 5 January 2024 14:01 CET | News

Sweden-based Surfboard Payments has partnered with Worldline to provide businesses across the Nordic region with improved payment solutions.

 

Through this collaboration, Surfboard Payments merges its payment terminals, SoftPOS solutions, hardware logistics, and loyalty platform with Worldline’s knowledge in acquiring, processing, and fraud prevention.

Surfboard Payments – Worldline collaboration objectives

As per the information detailed in the press release, the strategic partnership allows Worldline to integrate Surfboard Payments’ solutions into its offerings and provide them to a diverse client base, including small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large corporations, and partners, among others. As Surfboard Payments acts as the payment service provider (PSP) and Worldline assumes the role of the acquirer, companies can receive a simplified and secure payment experience. Worldline’s officials expressed their enthusiasm over the collaboration with Surfboard Payments, as the latter’s payment solutions complement the company’s existing portfolio and enable it to offer businesses extended payment options and services.

Representatives from Surfboard Payments stated that, by joining forces with Worldline, the company can expand the reach of its payment solutions into the Nordic region. Considering Worldline’s current position in the market and its sales capabilities, the collaboration supports both companies’ development strategy. Initially, the partnership targets Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and Finland, with plans to expand its capacities into additional markets. Some of the features of Surfboard Payments and Worldline’s collaboration include:

  • Surfboard Payments’ platform of card present payment terminals, terminal management system, onboarding, tokenisation, receipt host, and APMs get integrated into Worldline’s merchant and partner offerings;

  • Surfboard Payments’ suite of payment terminals, including SurfPad, SurfTouch, SurfPrint, CheckoutX, and SoftPOS, intend to be built and developed for several use cases;

  • The required hardware will be automatically delivered by Surfboard Payments’ SurfShip API platform.

By working together, Surfboard Payments and Worldline aim to improve payments and enable businesses with enhanced solutions that support efficiency, security, and customer satisfaction.

Worldline recent developments

In addition to its partnership with Surfboard Payments, Worldline announced several developments in recent months, including the launch of its new Food Services Payments Suite in December 2023. The end-to-end solution, which was made available for customers following the announcement, intended to optimise the payment experience and make it more secure and efficient for the food and beverage industry, quick-service restaurants, and their guests.

During the same period, the company launched the Metaverse Shopping Hub within Spatial as an upgrade to its white-label solution. The solution was developed for merchants requiring entry into the Metaverse, with the platform extension providing online businesses with advancements in graphical quality and accessibility across desktop, mobile, and VR devices. 

More: Link


