Surfboard Payments partners with Worldline

Through this collaboration, Surfboard Payments merges its payment terminals, SoftPOS solutions, hardware logistics, and loyalty platform with Worldline’s knowledge in acquiring, processing, and fraud prevention.
Surfboard Payments’ platform of card present payment terminals, terminal management system, onboarding, tokenisation, receipt host, and APMs get integrated into Worldline’s merchant and partner offerings;
Surfboard Payments’ suite of payment terminals, including SurfPad, SurfTouch, SurfPrint, CheckoutX, and SoftPOS, intend to be built and developed for several use cases;
The required hardware will be automatically delivered by Surfboard Payments’ SurfShip API platform.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions