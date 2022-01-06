|
|
|
|
|
|
Subscribe
News

State Bank of India invests USD 20 mln in Pine Labs

Thursday 6 January 2022 13:15 CET | News

India-based merchant commerce startup Pine Labs has announced fresh funding of USD 20 million by State Bank of India (SBI).

The IPO-bound startup had raised USD 700 million in funding in 2021. This includes the USD 100 million funding round led by US-based Invesco Developing Markets Fund.

The funding comes at a time when the fintech startup is expanding its Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) business across India and Southeast Asia. Pine Labs entered the consumer payment space with its April 2021 acquisition of Fave. It also has a presence in the gifting segment through its 2019 purchase of Qwikcilver.

The startup, which caters to large, mid-sized and small merchants across India and Southeast Asia, provides payment acceptance and merchant commerce solutions including enterprise automation systems such as inventory management and customer relationship management.


More: Link


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Keywords: banks, investment, Pine Labs, IPO, BNPL
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: India
This article is part of category

Payments & Commerce

::: more





Free Headlines ::: subscribe now
RSS ::: follow ThePaypers via RSS ::: connect
LinkedIn ::: connect with ThePaypers on LinkedIn ::: connect
Twitter ::: follow ThePaypers on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like ThePaypers on Facebook ::: like