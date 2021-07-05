|
Pine Labs secures USD 600 mln in financing round

Tuesday 6 July 2021 12:13 CET | News

Pine Labs has closed a USD 600 million financing round as the Asian merchant commerce platform sets the goal to explore the public markets within two years.

Fidelity Management & Research Company, BlackRock, Ishana, as well as a fund advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, and IIFL and Kotak invested in the round, which values the startup at USD 3 billion.

Pine Labs offers merchants payments terminals, invoicing tools, and working capital. Its payments terminal is connected to the cloud and offer a range of additional services such as working capital to the merchants. Pine Labs’s payments terminal has integration with over two dozen banks and financial and technology partners.


Keywords: merchants, Pine Labs, funding, startup, cloud
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Online Payments
Countries: India
