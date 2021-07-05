Pine Labs secures USD 600 mln in financing round

Fidelity Management & Research Company, BlackRock, Ishana, as well as a fund advised by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers, and IIFL and Kotak invested in the round, which values the startup at USD 3 billion.
Pine Labs offers merchants payments terminals, invoicing tools, and working capital. Its payments terminal is connected to the cloud and offer a range of additional services such as working capital to the merchants. Pine Labs’s payments terminal has integration with over two dozen banks and financial and technology partners.
