News

Spreedly certification connects gateways to merchants and platforms

Tuesday 9 November 2021 14:09 CET | News

US-based payments orchestration platform Spreedly has announced a new Gateway Certification Programme, providing PSPs a track to integrate with Spreedly’s Payments ecosystem.

Spreedly-certified payment service providers gain additional go-to-market advantages, including the ability to expedite access to their services for their customers. With most of the technical tasks of integrating systems included in a single API build, there is no delay in transacting.

Company officials stated that the company’s aim is to welcome more payments participants to its ecosystem, making it easier to integrate and get to market.

Spreedly's Payments Orchestration platform enables and optimises digital transactions with a payment services marketplace. Customers secure card data in its PCI-compliant vault and use tokenised card data to enable and optimise transactions with any payment service.

Keywords: payment gateway, API, PCI compliance, payments orchestration, merchants
Categories: Payments & Commerce | Payments General
Countries: United States
