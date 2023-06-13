Spotify Brazil adds PIX as a payment method

This expansion of Spotify’s payment offering seeks to simplify getting access to on-demand ad-free offline music streaming in Brazil, as it enables users to pay once and recharge whenever they see fit, free of automatic renewal.
Select the pre-paid one-time payment format.
Choose the applicable Premium plan, be that Individual, Duo, Family, or Student.
Define the number of months of subscription you look to purchase, whether one, three, six, or twelve months.
What is more, the company’s announcement details that in addition to PIX, Brazil-based Spotify users are enabled to leverage credit or debit cards, gift cards, and boleto bancário.
Commenting on the announcement, Mia Nygren, General Manager, Latin America, at Spotify stated that the company is ‘thrilled’ to integrate the most used payment method in Brazil, according to the Central Bank of Brazil, as a payment option for its Spotify Premium subscribers. Per the company’s spokesperson, this is in alignment with Spotify’s goal of providing the best audio streaming experience, regardless of the user’s need.
Following its launch, PIX has helped transform how Brazilians carry out digital transactions, being both fast and secure.
Created by the Central Bank of Brazil within the Brazilian instant payment (IP) ecosystem, PIX is a Brazilian IP scheme that enables its users, be those people, companies, or governmental institutions, to send or receive payment transfers in a matter of seconds at any time, including non-business days.
Decreased financial costs, increased security, and improved customer experience.
Digitisation of the retail payments market.
Increase market competition and efficiency.
Financial inclusion.
And gap-filling of retail payments available to the Brazilian population.
Apart from this recent addition of PIX as a payment method for Brazil users, Spotify had two developments throughout 2022 centring payments. Come the end of March, the music streaming service announced a partnership with Google which introduced user choice billing for its users.
In January of the same year, it announced a collaboration with Stripe following which it leveraged the fintech’s payment infrastructure to help podcasters accept payments in a simplified manner and ensure revenue becomes recurring.
