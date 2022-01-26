|
Stripe partners with Spotify

Wednesday 26 January 2022 13:02 CET | News

Stripe has done a deal with Spotify to make it easier for podcasters to accept payments and ensure revenue becomes recurring.

The move will see Stripe's technology used in the Spotify Subscriptions, which enables podcasters to offer paid monthly content.

The use of Stripe’s payment infrastructure means Spotify Podcasts Subscriptions can handle dozens of currencies for podcasters in over 30 countries.

Earlier in 2022, Stripe entered a partnership with aye4fin for marketplace and online retailer payments.


