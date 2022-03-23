|
Spotify, Google to roll out user choice billing for listeners

Thursday 24 March 2022 14:54 CET | News

Music streaming service Spotify has announced a multiyear agreement with Google to introduce user choice billing for its users.

Users who’ve downloaded Spotify from the Google Play Store will be presented with a choice to pay with either Spotify’s payment system or with Google Play Billing. 

Spotify will continue to communicate with users about their Premium subscription service, promote discounts and promotions, and give Free tier listeners the ability to convert to Premium directly in the app, the company press release explains. 

Over the coming months, Spotify will work with Google’s product and engineering teams to build user choice billing, and roll out the option globally. The companies will test the option, jointly exploring product innovations across the Android platform. Spotify has stated that anticipate launching the first iteration of User Choice Billing later in 2022.  


