Snabble partners with Softpay.ioS

This partnership will allow the deployment of the mobilePOS software at Copenhagen Airport with Gebr. Heinemann. Moreover, the collaboration between Snabble and Softpay is set to provide modern solutions for the Scandinavian market and a series of changes in the mobilePOS technology sector. Thus, the combined solutions of Snabble and Softpay aim to provide merchants with flexibility, futureproofing, cost reduction, and new revenue streams.
In November 2023, Snabble introduced its mobilePOS solution at Copenhagen Airport with Gebr. Heinemann, featuring the App Switch integration from Softpay. This solution provides businesses that already have a POS application with a secure app-to-app integration. Moreover, the partnership enables Gebr. Heinemann to offer their customers contactless Danish payment methods such as Dankort and others, ensuring a frictionless transaction process, verification of payment data, and authorisation of payment amounts according to Danish market regulations.
According to the official announcement, Snabble and Softpay have now teamed up to offer international merchants Tap-to-Pay transactions within seconds via mobilePOS. This creates an entirely new customer experience and opens up new and simpler interaction possibilities during consultation and transaction processing.
In addition, Softpay's mobile application allows merchants to accept payments with contactless cards and mobile wallets without additional dedicated hardware. The App Switch integration of Softpay into the mobilePOS solution enables contactless payments with popular Danish payment methods at the mobile checkout, providing customers of Gebr. Heinemann at Copenhagen Airport with seamless integration.
Softpay.io is a Denmark-based paytech company that provides a Tap-to-Phone solution, turning any Android device into a contactless payment terminal. The company is trusted by major European and global merchants.
In May 2022, Canada-based payment software and consulting provider, Amadis, partnered with Softpay.io to provide its universal EMV Level 2 framework for integration into Softpay’s tap-to-pay service. This partnership was designed to leverage tap-to-pay payments on smartphones with the help of Softpay, Amasdis’ customers will lower their costs while enjoying higher flexibility.
This partnership came shortly after Softpay.io in partnership with Nets introduced the new softPOS solution, Softpay, that enables merchants to accept contactless payments on Android smartphones and tablets, just like a payment terminal, without additional hardware. Moreover, the new softPOS solution was designed to provide the secure and simple processing of cashless payments, as flexibility and mobility became required in almost all areas of modern life.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
The Paypers is the Netherlands-based leading independent source of news and intelligence for professionals in the global payment community.
The Paypers provides a wide range of news and analysis products aimed at keeping the ecommerce, fintech, and payment professionals informed about latest developments in the industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
The Paypers
Prinsengracht 777e
1017 JZ Amsterdam
The Netherlands
Telephone: +31 20 658 0652
© 2024 The Paypers BV. All rights reserved.
No part of this site can be reproduced without explicit permission of The Paypers(V2.7).
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions