Amadis and Softpay.io partner for tap-to-pay rollout

Monday 2 May 2022 15:38 CET | News

Canada-based payment software and consulting provider, Amadis, has partnered with Softpay.io

to provide its universal EMV Level 2 framework for integration into Softpay’s tap-to-pay service.

The tap-to-pay service is available for download on all Android-based devices and can instantly turn into a payment card acceptance terminal (soft PoS). The new solution provides merchants with increased flexibility and future proofing capabilities, while reducing costs and creating new revenue opportunities.

Softpay’s new service allows customers to transform their shopping experience, enabling store associates to check out customers anywhere in-store, and overall delivering a more client-oriented, personalised customer experience.

By enabling tap-to-pay payments on smartphones with the help of Softpay, Amasdis’ customers will lower their costs while enjoying higher flexibility. 

Keywords: partnership, mobile payments, SoftPOS, POS, mPOS, Android, payments
Categories: Mobile Payments
Companies: Amadis, Softpay.io
Countries: Canada
