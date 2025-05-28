OpenPayd to roll out stablecoin infrastructure

Through this, OpenPayd seeks to make money movement instant and more optimal by connecting local and international fiat rails to major blockchains and allowing businesses to view, hold, conduct, and receive payments across any digital currency and rail worldwide.
With OpenPayd’s stablecoin infrastructure, businesses are set to be able to on-ramp and off-ramp between fiat and digital assets and make instant cross-border payments, leveraging stablecoins and digital assets, supporting increased efficiency and transparency, at a decreased cost. The company’s new capabilities will allow clients to handle treasury flows more effectively, augmenting the speed and cost of currency exchanges when moving funds internationally. Also, businesses can go live with stablecoin features more rapidly, with the company delivering an optimal integration to its platform.
Moreover, at the core of OpenPayd’s platform lies a banking network and global licence infrastructure. Through this, the company intends to mitigate complexities in global payments, supporting real-time cross-border money transfers. By adding stablecoin on and off ramps, businesses can tap into this infrastructure to access a simplified, regulated entry point into the digital asset market.
