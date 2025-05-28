Subscribe
News

OpenPayd to roll out stablecoin infrastructure

Wednesday 28 May 2025 11:30 CET | News

Global provider of Embedded Finance infrastructure OpenPayd has announced the introduction of its stablecoin infrastructure, allowing businesses to move and manage digital assets and fiat through a single platform. 

Through this, OpenPayd seeks to make money movement instant and more optimal by connecting local and international fiat rails to major blockchains and allowing businesses to view, hold, conduct, and receive payments across any digital currency and rail worldwide.

OpenPayd to roll out stablecoin infrastructure

OpenPayd’s new offering

With OpenPayd’s stablecoin infrastructure, businesses are set to be able to on-ramp and off-ramp between fiat and digital assets and make instant cross-border payments, leveraging stablecoins and digital assets, supporting increased efficiency and transparency, at a decreased cost. The company’s new capabilities will allow clients to handle treasury flows more effectively, augmenting the speed and cost of currency exchanges when moving funds internationally. Also, businesses can go live with stablecoin features more rapidly, with the company delivering an optimal integration to its platform.

Moreover, at the core of OpenPayd’s platform lies a banking network and global licence infrastructure. Through this, the company intends to mitigate complexities in global payments, supporting real-time cross-border money transfers. By adding stablecoin on and off ramps, businesses can tap into this infrastructure to access a simplified, regulated entry point into the digital asset market.

Latest news from OpenPayd

Back in October 2024, B2C2 integrated OpenPayd’s Embedded Finance capabilities into its global instant settlement network. OpenPayd’s global payments and Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) platform minimised the issues linked to traditional banking systems. By working together with the company and leveraging its specialised Embedded Finance infrastructure, the crypto-native liquidity provider and its clients could send and receive fiat currency for trade settlements. The partnership focused on bridging the gap between traditional and digital markets, allowing institutional clients to transfer fiat currency as efficiently as they did with digital assets.

